EU EXCLUSIVE exchanges to be made to share trade data to compete with UK – draft

LONDON, Nov. 18 (Reuters) – European Union stock exchanges will be forced to transmit market transaction data on a single “band” for investors to spot the cheapest deals and help the bloc compete better with London and New York, an EU draft document shows.
The reform proposal is one of many European Commission proposals expected next week to weld EU capital markets after Britain left last year and expand global use of the euro in finance.
Brussels wants to build “strategic autonomy” in financial services to rebuild its economy after COVID-19, channel money to “green” projects and reduce dependence on London, which still wipes out some 90% of euro-denominated swaps.
While a “consolidated band”, a record of stock prices that is a hallmark of Wall Street, has been a long-standing goal of banks and asset managers in the face of 476 platforms across the EU, many of which are trading the same headlines, the stock exchanges have resisted providing data at an affordable price.
Inefficiencies caused by not recording stock prices can cost as much as 10.6 billion euros ($ 12 billion) per year, according to the document seen by Reuters.
There would also be mandatory contributions from stock exchanges to a band for each asset class such as stocks, bonds, derivatives and exchange traded funds in return for “fair compensation”.
“All sources of market data should make standardized basic market data available to market data aggregators,” the document said.
“This will reduce the information advantage that larger market players have over other market players, especially smaller asset managers, banks and retail brokers who may not be able to to afford the expensive services of data providers. “
The exchanges would be guaranteed a “minimum income” for the delivery of price data, according to the proposal.
The subscription fees for professional investors would be high enough that retail investors could access the band for free or at minimal cost.
In another nod to the stock exchanges, changes will be made to ensure the right “balance” in the volumes of stock trading on the stock exchanges and their less transparent rivals.
There will also be a review of listing rules to encourage more companies to go public.
COMPETITION COMPETITION
Brussels is stepping up efforts to improve its capital market as London takes action to strengthen its competitiveness as a global financial center after Brexit.
The EU’s proposal for new legislation includes removing the requirement for clearing houses to handle derivatives traded on rival stock exchanges – a move that could put London at a disadvantage.
“The Commission considers it necessary to remove these provisions in order to promote competition (…) and to strengthen clearing capacities in the EU,” the document said.
Brussels wants to expand transaction processing to make it attractive for banks to transfer trillions of such activities from London to continental competitors such as Frankfurt.
There would also be the possibility of suspending a rule requiring EU banks to use an approved platform for trading derivatives.
EU banks in London do not have the right to use platforms there to trade swaps, putting them at a disadvantage compared to their international competitors and France wants this fixed.
The Commission is also proposing to ban brokers from transmitting stock orders from retail clients to high-frequency traders for execution in exchange for a commission, known as payment for order flow.
As part of these plans, Brussels would also create a single point of access for investors to obtain free information on companies and financial products scattered across Member States.
($ 1 = € 0.8821)
Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by John O’Donnell and Alexander Smith
