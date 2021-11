Live stock market news updates: stock futures open to the upside

US equity futures opened higher Thursday night, with contracts on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each moving higher. US stocks ended Thursday’s session mixed, with tech and retail stocks leading the S&P 500 (^ GSPC) and Nasdaq (^ IXIC) higher while economic data indicated a recovery in the labor market. The Dow (^ DJI) slipped 230 points (0.2%), under pressure from a drop in Cisco shares (CSCO). The computer network company released quarterly results after the bell Wednesday who fell short analysts’ expectations due to component shortages and the issuing company orientation weaker than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, while the technology–The heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%, driven by gains from Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA). Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at all-time closing highs. The clues gained momentum Thursday morning after news jobless claims edged down to 268,000 last week, signaling that the number of claims is starting to reach pre-pandemic levels as employers cling to their workers in an uncertain labor market. Meanwhile, investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve chairmanship appointment after President Biden told reporters on Tuesday to expect an announcement of a Fed chairman in “the next four. days”. Biden will decide whether to re-elect current President Jerome Powell or Fed Governor Lael Brainard. “So far the market thinks it will be Powell again, but any change would mean they want to hear a reiteration of monetary policy and future expectations, ”Sonali Pier, CEO and portfolio manager of Pimco, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “[That means] shrinking, being at a rate of around $ 10 billion in treasury bills, $ 5 billion in agency MBS, then subsequently seeing rate hikes but not a significant change to be more hawkish, ”he said. added Pier. The story continues 6:28 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures open higher Here’s where the markets were trading on Thursday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +0.5 point (+ 0.11%), at 4,706.50

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : and +33 points (+ 0.09%), at 35,844.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +22 points (+ 0.13%) at 16,503.50 A Wall Street sign is visible in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, United States, July 19, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

