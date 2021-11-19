Investors feast on Sweetgreen’s IPO





T Rendy Sweetgreen salad chain, tit describes itself as the fastest growing restaurant company in the United States, made its public debut Thursday with an exceptional reception. Sweetgreen stock jumped 82% at the opening. Despite the lack of profitability, investors still decided to feast on Sweetgreens’ IPO on Thursday. Sweetgreen valued its shares at $ 28, above the initial range of $ 23 to $ 25. Shares reached $ 51 at 2:30 p.m. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> A worker sets up the salad bar in a Sweetgreen store in Boston in 2017. 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

Sweetgreens’ initial performance stood out among 12 food-related public announcements over the past year, most of which were disappointing. The latest Sweetgreens financial data had a growth story to tell: Revenue for the past 12 months rose 50% to $ 240 million as of September 30, while restaurant-level profit margin increased to 12%. Almost half of this new growth comes from digital channels. Founded in 2007 when three Georgetown University graduates decided to start a salad shop, Sweetgreen has grown from DC to most major American cities. The 140-location chain known for its funky bowls with names like Shroomami, dynamic collaborators including tennis star Naomi Osaka and chef David Chang, and iconic salads filled with produce from the local Sweetgreens supplier network. Forbes named CEO of the trio of co-founders Jonathan Neman, HR director Nicolas Jammet, brand director Nathaniel Ru on the 2012 30 under 30 list. Newman now owns 2.3% of the shares, worth $ 350 million based on the share price Thursday after the IPO. Jammet and Ru both own less than 1% of the total shares of Sweetgreens, worth around $ 270 million each. Thanks to a dual class share voting structure, the three co-founders still share majority control of the voting rights. Nic Jammet, Jonathan Neman and Nathaniel Ru (left to right) are the co-founders of Sweetgreen. When this photo was taken in 2011, Sweetgreen was four years old and sprawling in Philadelphia. The Washington Post via Getty Images

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Sweetgreens backers include billionaire Steve Case and Daniel Sundheims D1 Capital Partners. The lack of profitability remains an important financial element to watch for Sweetgreen. Last year, Sweetgreen lost $ 142 million on revenue of $ 220 million, double the net loss of $ 67 million in 2019. Despite losing $ 33 million in 2018, the company said Forbes it had bottom line, one of the many startups that seem to have exaggerated its profitability. Sweetgreen declined to comment on the 2018 statement, but Newman responded to earlier earnings during a live interview on CNBC Thursday, saying it was non-GAAP financial data the company trusted at the time. As we go public, he added, the way we had to report the numbers is a little different.

