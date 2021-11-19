Business
BSE and BSE will remain closed today on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Stock Exchange Festival: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Indian stock exchanges BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today. According to list of 2021 stock market holidays available on the official ESB website bseindia.com, trading in the Equities, Derivatives and SLB segments will remain suspended today. There will also be no action in the Currency derivatives segment and in the Interest rate derivatives segment.
Meanwhile, trading in the commodities segment will also remain suspended during the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., however, it will remain open during the evening session from 5:00 p.m.
According to the 2021 stock market holiday list, this is the third stock market holiday in November 2021. Prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, trading on the Indian indices was closed on November 4 and 5, 2021 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. Thus, after April 2021, November 2021 is the only month when the stock exchange will remain closed for three days. As of April 2021, the Indian stock exchange remained closed on April 2 for Good Friday, April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and April 21 for the celebration of Ram Navami.
Guru Nanak Jayanti is the last public holiday in 2021. After that, there will be no more public holiday this year, suggests the list of public holidays available on the ESB website.
See the full list of 2021 stock market holidays below:
On Thursday, the Indian stock market finished lower for the third consecutive session. NSE Nifty closed 133 points lower at 17,764 levels while BSE Sensex lost 372 points and closed at 59,636 levels. The Bank Nifty Index also lost 65 points and closed at 37,976 below psychological levels of 40,000.
On a day when the volumes on the NSE were above the recent average (helped by the volumes of the freshly listed PayTM), all sector indices ended in the red. Metals, real estate, capital goods, automobiles, IT and healthcare led the losses. The BSE mid and small cap indices fell by 1.52% and 1.68% respectively.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-holiday-bse-nse-to-remain-closed-today-on-guru-nanak-jayanti-11637282654930.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]