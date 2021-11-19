BSE and BSE will remain closed today on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock Exchange Festival: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Indian stock exchanges BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today. According to list of 2021 stock market holidays available on the official ESB website bseindia.com, trading in the Equities, Derivatives and SLB segments will remain suspended today. There will also be no action in the Currency derivatives segment and in the Interest rate derivatives segment.

Meanwhile, trading in the commodities segment will also remain suspended during the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., however, it will remain open during the evening session from 5:00 p.m.

According to the 2021 stock market holiday list, this is the third stock market holiday in November 2021. Prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, trading on the Indian indices was closed on November 4 and 5, 2021 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. Thus, after April 2021, November 2021 is the only month when the stock exchange will remain closed for three days. As of April 2021, the Indian stock exchange remained closed on April 2 for Good Friday, April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and April 21 for the celebration of Ram Navami.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is the last public holiday in 2021. After that, there will be no more public holiday this year, suggests the list of public holidays available on the ESB website.

See the full list of 2021 stock market holidays below:

On Thursday, the Indian stock market finished lower for the third consecutive session. NSE Nifty closed 133 points lower at 17,764 levels while BSE Sensex lost 372 points and closed at 59,636 levels. The Bank Nifty Index also lost 65 points and closed at 37,976 below psychological levels of 40,000.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were above the recent average (helped by the volumes of the freshly listed PayTM), all sector indices ended in the red. Metals, real estate, capital goods, automobiles, IT and healthcare led the losses. The BSE mid and small cap indices fell by 1.52% and 1.68% respectively.

