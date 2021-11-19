Connect with us

Business

Should stock market investors who missed the rally buy now? Here’s what UBS says

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


According to the UBS Group’s global wealth management division, investors who fear they’ve missed the rally in stocks can still profit by buying now and seeking exposure to areas such as mid-cap stocks in the US. United.

Record highs tend to be followed by new positive momentum, the chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management said in his 2022 outlook report on Thursday. Tactically, we are positive on equities given the strong economic growth, strong earnings and low bond yields.

The S&P 500 SPX index,
+ 0.34%,
which tracks US large-cap stocks, broke a long period of peaks this year that extended into November, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index returned an average of 11.9% in the 12 months after a record high since 1960, UBS said in its report.

The US stock market has skyrocketed from the low point of the pandemic era in March 2020, sparking some nervousness among investors about stretched valuations and correction risks.

For investors with excess cash to put to work, but still worried about the risk of bad timing, there are defensive approaches to entering the market that can help, UBS said in the report. Investors can set a specific timeframe for committing capital; write put options (if they are able) in order to earn a premium and possibly buy if it falls; or invest in a dynamic asset allocation that systematically adjusts exposure to equity risk to help manage the risk of significant declines.

Put options give holders the right to sell stocks at a fixed price on an agreed date, with the put option holder ready to take a profit when the price of the underlying stock falls. The buyer pays a premium to the writer of the put option.

Read: It’s a merger: US stocks are on an unusually strong run as the holidays approach

With economic growth likely to remain strong in the first half of 2022, we see Eurozone and Japanese stocks, US mid caps, global financials, commodities and energy stocks as beneficiaries, UBS said in the report. .

US mid-cap stocks offer investors a balance of cyclical exposure and quality exposure, which looks appealing to us at this point in the cycle, as we move from high growth to slower growth, UBS said. . The shares of the Russell Midcap Index RMCC,
-0.47%
outperform large caps in terms of earnings growth, while trading at a discount of around 20%, the largest in 15 years.

The iShares Russell Midcap IWR ETF,
-0.38%
has gained nearly 23% this year, compared to a roughly 25% rise in the S&P 500 indices, according to FactSet data, based on Thursday afternoon trading.

We expect the reopening momentum to continue to generate returns at the start of the year as excess consumer savings are spent, UBS said in its Outlook 2022 report. As the year progresses, we believe that corporate spending will play a larger role in generating returns, as companies increase capacity, replenish inventory and aim for increased market share.

To verify: Inflation Is Peaking, But Still A Threat To Investor Portfolios, Wells Fargo Says

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/should-stock-market-investors-who-missed-the-rally-buy-now-heres-what-ubs-says-11637269193

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: