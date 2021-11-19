Should stock market investors who missed the rally buy now? Here’s what UBS says

According to the UBS Group’s global wealth management division, investors who fear they’ve missed the rally in stocks can still profit by buying now and seeking exposure to areas such as mid-cap stocks in the US. United.

Record highs tend to be followed by new positive momentum, the chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management said in his 2022 outlook report on Thursday. Tactically, we are positive on equities given the strong economic growth, strong earnings and low bond yields.

The S&P 500 SPX index,

+ 0.34% ,

which tracks US large-cap stocks, broke a long period of peaks this year that extended into November, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index returned an average of 11.9% in the 12 months after a record high since 1960, UBS said in its report.

The US stock market has skyrocketed from the low point of the pandemic era in March 2020, sparking some nervousness among investors about stretched valuations and correction risks.

For investors with excess cash to put to work, but still worried about the risk of bad timing, there are defensive approaches to entering the market that can help, UBS said in the report. Investors can set a specific timeframe for committing capital; write put options (if they are able) in order to earn a premium and possibly buy if it falls; or invest in a dynamic asset allocation that systematically adjusts exposure to equity risk to help manage the risk of significant declines.

Put options give holders the right to sell stocks at a fixed price on an agreed date, with the put option holder ready to take a profit when the price of the underlying stock falls. The buyer pays a premium to the writer of the put option.

With economic growth likely to remain strong in the first half of 2022, we see Eurozone and Japanese stocks, US mid caps, global financials, commodities and energy stocks as beneficiaries, UBS said in the report. .

US mid-cap stocks offer investors a balance of cyclical exposure and quality exposure, which looks appealing to us at this point in the cycle, as we move from high growth to slower growth, UBS said. . The shares of the Russell Midcap Index RMCC,

-0.47%

outperform large caps in terms of earnings growth, while trading at a discount of around 20%, the largest in 15 years.

The iShares Russell Midcap IWR ETF,

-0.38%

has gained nearly 23% this year, compared to a roughly 25% rise in the S&P 500 indices, according to FactSet data, based on Thursday afternoon trading.

We expect the reopening momentum to continue to generate returns at the start of the year as excess consumer savings are spent, UBS said in its Outlook 2022 report. As the year progresses, we believe that corporate spending will play a larger role in generating returns, as companies increase capacity, replenish inventory and aim for increased market share.

