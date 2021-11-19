Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans 14% more this year, poll finds





“These include dramatic disruptions to the US economy and supply chains over the past 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty forecasting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and strong global demand for food, especially meat, ”said Veronica Nigh, senior. American Farm Bureau Federation economist.

Turkey’s biggest entry ticket is up 24% from last year. But there are a few caveats. Grocery stores began to advertise lower-than-usual prices this year. For example, if you bought a turkey during the week of Nov. 5 to 11, you could have paid 18% more than the following week of Nov. 12 to 18, according to the American Farm Bureau. That means buyers can still find turkeys that are more affordable than the Farm Bureau’s estimate of $ 23.99 for a 16-pound bird.

“Removing turkey from the food basket reveals a 6.6% price increase over last year, which closely tracks the consumer price index for food and general inflation in the industry. ‘whole economy,’ Nigh said.

The total price of the Thanksgiving meal includes other staples like stuffing, sweet potatoes, butter buns, peas, cranberries, a veggie platter, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk with enough for leftovers, according to the American Farm Bureau. Turkey saw the biggest price increase, followed by pairs of pie crusts up 20% and dinner rolls up 15% to $ 3.05 for a dozen. Stuffing was the only item that fell 19% in price from the previous year, to $ 2.29 for a 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix, the investigation found. Regarding availability, US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told CNN earlier this month: “There may be situations across the country where a particular grocery store may not have that many turkeys as needed. Ultimately, there will be plenty of food on Thanksgiving plates for Americans. “ The US Department of Agriculture estimates Americans will spend nearly 5% more on their Thanksgiving meal this year. But the agency did not say how many people that would feed and is tracking a basket of items smaller than that of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s investigation. “We know that even small price increases can make a difference to family budgets, and we are taking all possible steps to mitigate that. The good news is that the best turkey farmers in the country are convinced that anyone who wants a bird for their Thanksgiving dinner will be able to get one, and a large one will only cost a dollar more than last year, ” Vilsack said on Wednesday, citing improvements to the food supply chain in recent weeks. This is the 36th year that the American Farm Bureau Federation survey was conducted using price data for the same menu items from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Volunteer Farm Bureau shoppers have also checked prices in person and online using grocery apps and websites to find the best prices possible without using any promotions or offers.

