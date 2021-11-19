Guru Nanak Jayanti truncates stock market week: BSE and NSE will remain closed





The Indian Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) exchanges will remain closed today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading in stocks, equity derivatives and SLBs will remain suspended, according to the stock market holiday calendar available on the ESB website. The currency derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment as well as the new debt segment will also be closed for the day. Meanwhile, the commodity derivatives segment will remain suspended for the morning session (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) but will open for the evening session. According to the stock market holiday calendar, this is the third and last public holiday in November. Trading in Indian indices was closed on November 4 and 5 on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively, however, a Muhurat Trading was held in Diwali. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Best wishes, pictures, messages and greetings to share on Gurpurab Sensex fell 1,050.68 points or 1.73% in the truncated holiday week after the 30-stock Sensex BSE fell 372.32 points on Thursday as global indexes bearish and disappointing starts on the market for Paytm pissed off investors. The NSE Nifty lost 133.85 points to 17,764.80 at the close, falling 337.95 points or 1.86% on the week. M&M was the big loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, L&T, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti. “The low listing of India’s largest IPO and the weakness of the global market amid rising inflation have had an impact on domestic sentiment. Against the backdrop of a weak global market, the contraction in metals and crude oil prices has continued, weighing on the Indian market, said Vinod Nair, head of Geojit Financial Services, said. (With PTI inputs)

