Will the US stock markets outperform by 263% …

With only six weeks to go until the end of the year, 2022 is in sight and the fortunes of the US stock market are again the subject of much debate after gaining 25% so far this year, doubling since 2019 and tripling since. 1996.

These are big numbers and so it’s no wonder that investment managers are thinking again about the next rumors that have been spurred on by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to completely cut asset purchases over the next six. months or so, everything is going well.

Weaker money market liquidity and ultimately rising interest rates are likely to weigh on equities if it undermines corporate profitability, thereby eroding the main factor that has underpinned the U.S. equities marathon in the past. over the past decade and a half, and through the Covid -19 pandemic.

But if there’s one thing the past two years have shown us, it’s to expect the unexpected. Few would have thought that the US stock market could have continued its bull market for 14 years now during an unprecedented health crisis that changed the world as we know it.

The question, however, is whether 2022 will see the bull market enter its 15e year, or if investor appetite will shift to other geographies, such as Europe and Japan where stocks offer much better value and where central banks are not so inclined to withdraw the bowl of punch in foreseeable future or emerging markets outside of China. Or will it be thematic investing or cautious stock picking that will win investors around the same time next year.

The continued rise of the United States has prompted repeated warnings that the cyclical recovery is nearing its end. Robeco, in its 2022-2026 Expected Returns update, says current valuations of risky assets appear out of sync with the business cycle and more in line with where they should be at the end of the cycle.

He sees these scorching valuations, especially for US stocks, as suggesting below-average returns and advises investors to keep an eye out for downside risk at a time when many investors have a fear-of-miss mentality, d ‘buy on the downside. .

Morgan Stanley is another investment house that isn’t excited about the US stock market from a top-down perspective next year. With tighter financial conditions and slowing earnings growth, he says, the 12-month risk / reward ratio for broad indices looks unappealing at current prices. He is betting on stock selection, which he sees as having the potential to deliver strong performance in an environment of continued strong nominal GDP growth.

So far, the surprisingly strong global economic recovery has allowed companies to continue to delight investors with their quarterly earnings outperformance this year, and although global economic momentum is waning, earnings are still expected to exceed expectations in a positive quarter for equities.

However, if inflation turned out to be more entrenched than central banks in developed markets believe, US equities would face a significant headwind, with other countries, such as South Africa, potentially benefiting from it. the place.

Research by Prescient Investment Management CIO Bastian Teichgraeber shows that high inflation in the United States has always been beneficial for South African stocks, which act as a form of inflation hedge, and periods High inflation after a crisis (especially with an unprecedented stimulus) may be followed by low inflation due to a higher base effect on prices and turning off the tap of free money.

According to him, this would translate into a local stock market offering pockets of value in a risky global environment, giving foreign investors looking for growth exposure to hedge inflation risk an attractive opportunity.

As shown in the chart below, SA stock returns have been higher than during periods of medium and low inflation, while global equities have produced better returns in cycles of low inflation.

Phillip Saunders, Global Head of Multi-Asset Growth at Investec Asset Management, and portfolio manager Iain Cunningham are managing potential cyclical shifts by focusing on five broad structural themes he hopes to boost financial markets. These are demographics, debt, technological upheaval, the rise of China and climate change.

Whether it’s weaker than expected growth, higher than expected inflation, or one of these important structural themes, it’s important to keep in mind that financial markets move in cycles. and, while these cyclical waves may last much longer than expected, they do change at some point.

JP Morgan’s chart below shows how the US has outperformed other developed market stock markets, as summarized by the Europe, Australasia & Middle East group, EAFE. While the current cycle is by far the steepest and longest period of outperformance for the United States since 1996, it is unlikely to continue indefinitely.

The US’s 263% outperformance against the EAFE universe has left it trading at high market valuations, with the S&P 500 price-to-earnings ratio 21.4 times higher than a 25-year average of 16.8 times. In a range of other absolute measures, US stocks appear to be around 2% overvalued.

JP Morgan Asset Management points out that a relative perspective is a more useful indicator of whether the US stock market has overvalued or not and whether you are measuring the performance of S&P 500 earnings against the performance of the Baa, the index. general looks cheap compared to fixed income assets.

However, the asset manager says the stars appear to be aligned for international stocks to take over as they offer cheaper stock valuations, cheaper currencies and cyclical and structural themes could help boost their returns in the long run. term.

This has been an eventful year, but, unless it’s just me, it’s also spent much faster than the painfully slow 2020s coming to terms with a whole new world that is still in the making.

2022 will be here before we know it, with all of its idiosyncrasies and underlying seismic changes, and the best investors can do is focus on differentiating between the two if they want to get through Covid’s third year before. the game. BM / DM

