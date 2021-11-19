Stock market crumbles in negative news feed – Journal





KARACHI: Trading on the Pakistan stock exchange remained volatile amid negative news on Thursday. According to Topline Securities, TRG Pakistan Ltd alone pushed the benchmark down 101.51 points and ended the day at its low point. Investors have offloaded their shares in the tech company after a woman in the United States accused her CEO, Zia Chishti, of sexual assault. Meanwhile, commercial banks continued to receive interest from investors amid expectations of higher interest rates in the expected monetary policy announcement on Friday. As a result, the KSE-100 index lost 83.92 points or 0.18% to close at 46,110.50 points. Market participation increased 10.5 percent to 263.55 million shares while the value of traded shares fell 16.31 percent to 10.12 billion rupees. Sectors with the highest number of points in the benchmark were technology and communications (119.68 points), fertilizers (39.43 points), chemicals (21.43 points), oil exploration and gas (12.78 points) and investment banking (10.19 points). Stocks that significantly contributed to trading volume included Merit Packaging Ltd (42.18 million shares), Ghani Global Holdings Ltd (29.06 million shares), Services Fabrics Ltd (17.73 million shares) ), TPL Properties Ltd (12.34 million shares) and Fauji Cement Company Ltd. (10.45 million shares). Stocks that positively contributed to the index include Lucky Cement Ltd (45.87 points), Meezan Bank Ltd (38.38 points), MCB Bank Ltd (13.65 points), United Bank Ltd (11.14 points) and Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd (10.95 points). The stocks that contributed negatively include TRG Pakistan Ltd (101.51 points), Engro Corporation Ltd (21.16 points), Engro Fertilizers Ltd (16.87 points), Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (16.72 points) and Habib Bank Ltd (15.62 points). The stocks with the largest percentage declines included TRG Pakistan Ltd, which lost 7.5%, followed by Jahangir Siddiqui and Company Ltd (5.64%), Punjab Oil Mills Ltd (5.39%), IGI Holdings Ltd (4.51%) and Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (3.8 pc). Posted in Dawn, le 19 November 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1658931/stock-market-tumbles-amid-negative-news-flow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos