



Guru Nanak Jayanti vacation 2021: banks and stock exchange will remain closed New Delhi: Today (November 19) is Guru Nanak Jayanti / Karthika Purnima or Dev Deepawali. All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed for up to four days in different parts of the country from today. In the second half of November, banks will be closed for 6 days from today (November 19). Notably, the days off will be a combination of weekends and holidays. Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among a few others due to Guru Nanak Jayanti today. Gurpurab, more commonly known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, is the day to commemorate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of the Sikh gurus. This year, the 552nd anniversary of the birth of the first Sikh guru falls on November 19. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies public holidays into three categories: public holidays under the Tradable Instruments Act; Public holiday under the Tradable Instruments Act and public holiday with real-time gross settlement; and the closing of bank accounts. According to a central bank list, the number of public holidays has been set at 11 for November. The others are weekend holidays. This includes every Sunday of the month, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturday of each month. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks will be closed in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, among others List of public holidays in November 2021 from Friday: November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti / Karthika Purnima 21 November : Sunday (banks in all states remain closed on Sundays) November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi (banks will observe a public holiday in Karnataka) November 23: Seng Kutsnem (Banks will be closed in Meghalaya) November 27: Fourth Saturday (All banks in the country remain closed) November 28: Sunday (banks in all states remain closed) Meanwhile, India’s BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the list of 2021 stock market holidays available on the official ESB website – bseindia.com – trading in the Equities, Derivatives and SLB segments will remain suspended today. There will also be no action in the Currency derivatives segment and in the Interest rate derivatives segment. Meanwhile, trading in the commodities segment will also remain suspended during the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., however, it will remain open during the evening session from 5:00 p.m. According to the list of 2021 stock market holidays, this is the third stock market holiday in November 2021. Prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, trading on Indian indices was closed on November 4 and 5, 2021 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. Thus, after April 2021, November 2021 is the only month when the stock exchange will remain closed for three days. It should be mentioned that Guru Nanak Jayanti is the last stock market holiday in 2021. After that, there will be no more stock market holidays this year, suggests the list of stock market holidays available on the ESB website.

