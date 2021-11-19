Asian stocks climb after Wall St record





TOKYO Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Friday after Wall Street hit a record high and Japanese inflation slowed. The market references in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney have progressed. Hong Kong declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.3%, putting it on track for a weekly gain. Investors are no longer focusing on corporate earnings but on the longer-term outlook for global economies and whether central banks may feel pressure to curb price increases by canceling stimulus more quickly provided that. Inflation is currently the main focus of markets, Fawad Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets said in a report. On Friday, the Japanese government announced that consumer inflation in October had fallen to 0.1% a year earlier, from 0.2% the month before. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,531.26 and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 gained 0.4% to 29,718.62. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.7% to 24,878.87. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.4% to 2,958.64 and the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.2% to 7,391.60. New Zealand and Singapore fell while Bangkok and Jakarta gained. A d On Wall Street, the S&P 500 hit 4,704.54 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 35,870.95. The Nasdaq composite gained 72.14 points to 15,993.71. Nvidia Corp. jumped 8.3% after the maker of graphics chipsets for games and artificial intelligence reported strong results. Other chipmakers have also gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. increased by 2.4% and Micron Technology Inc. by 2.1%. Macys Inc. jumped 21.2% after the department store chain beat profit expectations. Two-thirds of the companies in the S&P 500 have fallen. Gains at large tech companies and retailers offset losses in other sectors as investors valued the latest company earnings. Also on Thursday, the Department of Labor said the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell for a seventh week to a pandemic low of 268,000. US stocks rose in early October as companies reported higher-than-expected earnings. A d S&P 500 companies reported overall earnings growth of 39%. This exceeds previous forecasts in June for growth of 23% for the quarter. Businesses face higher costs for raw materials and supply chain issues. Consumers have so far absorbed the price hikes, but analysts fear they could possibly curb spending if the increases continue. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 65 cents to $ 79.06 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used as a price basis for international oils, gained 72 cents to $ 81.96 a barrel in London. The dollar rose to 114.38 yen from 114.27 yen on Thursday. The euro fell to $ 1.1356 from $ 1.1370.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/business/2021/11/18/asian-shares-mostly-lower-after-us-stocks-fall-back/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos