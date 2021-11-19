Is the Bourse open today? View BSE, NSE, MCX trading hours





Indian Stock Markets – The NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) will close their operations on Friday, November 19. The negotiation processes will be interrupted that day on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. In this regard, it should be borne in mind that this is the last day of the year when the stock markets will close for holidays, apart from weekends. The segments that will remain closed to the ESB on Friday are the equity segment, the equity derivatives segment and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), according to schedule. This comes more than a month after Dusshera’s vacation on October 15. Commodities markets will be closed for the morning session on October 15th. Regular exchanges will take place during the evening session, according to the schedule. For commodities traders, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for the first time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday. It will open during the second half of the session from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be closed during the morning session between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and will resume operations from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The stock exchange will also remain closed on November 20 and 21, i.e. Saturday and Sunday, for the regular weekend. This means that the stock exchanges will only reopen for trading on Monday, after three days. Sensex gained 372 points on Thursday, following losses in the main L&T, Infosys and TCS indices amid a negative trend in global markets. The 30-stock index finished 372.32 points or 0.62% lower at 59,636.01, according to a PTI report. Likewise, the NSE Nifty lost 133.85 points or 0.75% to 17,764.80. M&M was the big loser of the Sensex pack, losing more than 3%, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank. In contrast, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the winners. In the context of a weak global market, the contraction in the prices of metals and crude oil continued, weighing on the Indian market. In the broader market, One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, slumped about 27% when it debuted in the market on Thursday. Paytm’s IPO at Rs 18,300 crore, the largest initial sale of shares in the country, was underwritten 1.89 times last week. In the truncated holiday week, Sensex lost 1,050.68 points or 1.73%, while Nifty lost 337.95 points or 1.86%. All sector indices ended in the red on Thursday, with BSE indices for metals, autos, capital goods, basic materials and industry falling as low as 2.76 percent. The larger BSE mid- and small-cap indexes lost as much as 1.68 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul stock exchanges posted losses. There were three stock market holidays in November on Diwali’s account, according to the ESB schedule. The ESB, NSE remained closed on Diwali Laxmi Pujan, November 4 (Thursday) and Diwali Balipratipada, November 5 (Friday) before November 19, that is, today. In 2021, there were 14 stock market holidays. Markets were closed for three days in April, the highest of any month on Good Friday on April 2, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Ram Navami on April 21. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

