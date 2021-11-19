US discusses joint reserve release with China, others target OPEC

Oil tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at Yangshan Port in Shanghai, China on March 14, 2018. REUTERS / Aly Song

Oil prices hold near 6-week lows

US discusses joint reserve release with others – White House

China announces intention to release reserves

Japan and South Korea say they cannot use their reserves to lower prices

WASHINGTON / BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Reuters) – The governments of some of the world’s largest economies said on Thursday they were considering releasing oil from their strategic reserves, following a rare demand from the United States for coordinated action to cool global energy prices and ahead of a meeting of major oil-producing countries.

The Biden administration has called on a wide range of countries, including first-time China, to consider releasing stocks of crude, the White House said Thursday. Other major consumers India, Japan and South Korea were also involved in the talks, several people familiar with the requests told Reuters on Wednesday.

As the global economy rebounds from the pandemic, Washington is frustrated that producers of OPEC +, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia have pushed back US demands to ramp up oil supplies .

With rising gasoline prices and other costs, US Democratic President Joe Biden also faces political pressure ahead of Congressional midterm elections next year. A Reuters poll in October showed that 67% of American adults agreed that inflation is a very big concern.

Members of Biden’s national security team discussed the need to meet the demand for fuel, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

“This is an ongoing conversation and one that we are having with a number of partners,” Psaki added. Read more

OPEC + plans to meet on December 2. The group has taken a slower approach to boost production, seeing the economic recovery as too fragile to justify an increase in supply.

Oil prices fell about 4% to a six-week low after Reuters announced the US demand and China’s decision to release crude, before gaining ground on Thursday. Oil prices have retreated from recent highs in anticipation of an increase in global supply.

China’s state reserves office told Reuters it was working on a release of crude oil reserves, but declined to comment on the US request.

The United States has the largest strategic reserve with over 600 million barrels. The US SPR was set up in the 1970s after the Arab oil embargo to ensure the nation had sufficient supplies to deal with an emergency.

In recent years, the shale boom has pushed US production to rival that of Saudi Arabia and Russia. This allowed the United States to become less dependent on energy imports from other countries, especially OPEC members.

A CHALLENGE FOR OPEC

The considerations highlight the frustrations of importers such as the United States and India over a cartel that has influenced oil prices for more than five decades.

It would also be the first time that China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer and largest importer, has been involved in a coordinated release with the United States.

There was no immediate official reaction from OPEC + members. The group increased production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) per month, gradually reversing record production cuts made in 2020 when the pandemic caused demand for fuel to plummet.

This week, Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC expects an oil supply surplus to start building up next month. Saudi Arabia’s exports hit 6.52 million barrels per day in September, the highest level since January. Read more

An OPEC source who asked not to be named said it would be surprising to see consuming countries release stocks to lower prices rather than to deal with a supply shortage.

However, other countries have been pressuring OPEC for some time, including China and India. Read more

“This is not a case of unavailability of supplies,” Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s petroleum minister, told a conference in Dubai on Wednesday. “There are 5 million barrels per day of supplies available that have not been released for some reason.”

While OPEC + has increased its oil production by 400,000 bpd per month since July, the producer group still has around 3.8 million bpd of supply cuts it has yet to put back to market. . OPEC + in April 2020 cut production by more than 10 million barrels per day in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

US Crude Oil Futures, Brent Slip After US Government Tells Some Big Oil Buyers To Sell Reserves

IN CHINA, AIE OUT

The United States and its allies have already coordinated releases of strategic oil reserves, as in 2011 when supplies were hit by a war in OPEC member Libya. Coordination was provided by the Paris-based energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, whose members include the United States, Japan and many European countries.

The United States, however, did not ask the European Union to participate, according to a source familiar with the discussions, saying that Europe’s main problem was linked to the rise in natural gas prices.

The IEA, on its website, said the releases are not intended to intervene on prices. Japan and South Korea have been contacted by the United States, and both have said they are not releasing reserves just to deal with rising prices.

US crude oil in strategic oil reserves

