Alibaba stock dips the most since its Hong Kong debut





Ali Baba BABA Friday in Hong Kong, the biggest drop since its debut in November 2019. The drop wiped out 314 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 40 billion) in market value for the company. fell 10.3%Friday in Hong Kong, the biggest drop since its debut in November 2019. The drop wiped out 314 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 40 billion) in market value for the company.

Hang Seng Index HSI The plunge trailed on the Hong Kong benchmark, which tumbled almost 2%.

New York-listed Alibaba shares fell 11% on Thursday, after reporting disappointing third-quarter sales and earnings and warning that the year’s results would be below estimates.

Alibaba sales increased 29% in the last quarter compared to a year ago, to reach $ 31.1 billion. Wall Street expected sales of $ 32.1 billion. Earnings per share fell 38% from a year ago and were below expectations.

The company said sales for its current fiscal year are expected to increase 20-23% from a year ago. Analysts were forecasting growth of nearly 28%. Tencent TCEHY Baidu START Alibaba and its Chinese tech giant colleaguesand TikTok owner ByteDance have come under increased regulatory scrutiny from the Chinese government over the past year. Last November, Beijing withdrew the IPO for the Alibaba Ant Group subsidiary, which owns the payment application giant Alipay. In the year that followed, the regulatory power of the Chinese government changed sectors ranging from technology and finance to games, entertainment and private education. Pinduo PDD In April, regulators slapped the face a record fine of $ 2.8 billion on Alibaba, accusing it of behaving like a monopoly. Meituan, Tencent,, and other tech companies have also been investigated or fined for suspected anti-competitive behavior. In releasing its results on Thursday, Alibaba cited a “regulatory environment that affects Alibaba’s business operations” and “privacy and data protection regulations and concerns” as some of the uncertainties it faced. However, Alibaba’s giant cloud business continues to show impressive results. Revenue increased 33% from a year ago for this unit. Alibaba Cloud has also helped the company grow beyond China. “Alibaba has continued to invest strongly in our three strategic pillars of domestic consumption, globalization and cloud computing to lay a solid foundation for our long-term goal of sustainable growth going forward,” said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba. “In the midst of an unprecedented year after tightening regulations, with little flexibility, [Alibaba] will face multiple headwinds while continuing to invest in technological innovation, globalization and expanding its reach to domestic consumers, ”Citi analysts said in a research report on Friday. Alibaba’s results come a week after the company wrapped up its annual Singles Day online shopping extravaganza. Chinese consumers continued to do well during the event, but the platform’s sales growth was slower than last year. Part of this may be due to the regulatory environment, but Alibaba is also facing stiffer competition as well as a slowing Chinese economy. In a conference call with analysts Thursday, Zhang said that “economic headwinds, coupled with intensifying competition in the market, have also affected our core business operations in China.” He noted that there was a slowdown in clothing and general merchandise, but demand for consumer electronics and furniture remained resilient. JD.com JD Rivalalso declared profits on Thursday. Both sales and profits beat expectations and the company’s shares closed up 6% in New York City. On Friday in Hong Kong, JD.com stock rose more than 6%. “Consumers and business partners increasingly trust JD, and we were able to outperform the industry’s growth in China in the third quarter,” Lei Xu, president of JD.com, said in the earnings release. Hong Kong-listed shares of JD.com have jumped more than 20% in the past six months, while shares of Alibaba have fallen more than 30% in the same period.

