Tesla’s success depends on autonomous driving technology





For Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shareholders, the past week has been a pretty wild roller coaster ride. After posting gains of over 60% since September and hitting a new price record, the stock plunged deep on Monday, November 15 and fell more than 16%. The crash was a response to news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was selling around 10% of his stake in the company. Usually, the sale of a large quantity of shares by a company founder announces bad news about his prospects. But Tesla is no ordinary business. The electric carmaker has gone through many dips in its course of action in the past, and this time around doesn’t appear to be an exception. The stock has rallied about 11% from its low on Monday. At the close of trading on Wednesday, November 17, Tesla shares closed at $ 1,089, up 3.25% from the start of the day. Key points to remember The drop in Tesla stock earlier this week was a pause, according to an analyst.

The company’s future success depends on its ability to beat its peers in terms of autonomous driving ability.

Renowned investor Cathie Wood says Tesla could take 20-25% of the global auto market by 2025, if it manages to stay ahead of the competition in autonomous driving. The key to Tesla’s future success? Autonomy With much of the attention focused on Musk’s tweets announcing the sale of his holdings, Tesla traders and investors might wonder if the stock’s fundamentals, those related to its technology and sales, are. become less important. According to Colin Rusch, senior analyst at Oppenheimer & Co., Tesla stock could take a “healthy” break after its phenomenal run. “We’ve seen major moves in this stock time and time again, and had to retrace and consolidate. And we think that’s a big part of what’s going on here, and they’re using tweets and selling as an excuse for this. subject, ”he said. told Yahoo Finance. Tesla’s future success depends on its ability to achieve a level four or five level of autonomy (full autonomy) before its peers, Rusch told interviewers. The Teslas Autopilot feature, which allows some ability for autonomous driving with driver engagement, is currently classified as Level 2 range according to the levels of automation defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers. Established automakers are still catching up with Tesla. While Ford Motor Company (F) has postponed plans to introduce an autonomous vehicle service until next year, General Motors Company (GM) has said it will introduce the Ultra Cruisea Level 2 autonomous feature in its vehicles in 2023. Tesla bull Cathie Wood, who has set an ambitious price target of $ 3,000 for Tesla stock in 2025, is also betting on the self-driving features of the electric car maker to give it a competitive boost by compared to its rivals. “If Tesla is the first to be successful in autonomy in the United States, we start to believe that not only will Tesla take this bigger share of the electric vehicle market, we think it could take 20 to 25% of the market share of electric vehicles. Marlet. the entire automotive market, ”she told Barrons. Wood estimated the probability that Tesla would beat the competition in autonomous driving at 50%. In the past, analysts had predicted significant profits for Tesla from its Full Self Driving (FSD) feature. Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, estimated that FSD’s recorded operating profit would increase from $ 600 million in 2021 to $ 102 billion in 2032, provided 80% of its customers subscribe to the feature. Wood said established automakers will have “very difficult” to run their operations over the next five to ten years as the world shifts to electric vehicles. “And we’re betting they won’t be alive in their current state. Be in combination with someone else, or they could go bankrupt,” she said.

