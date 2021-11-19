Ryanair confirms decision to withdraw from London Stock Exchange





Low-cost airline Ryanair filed a request to delist the London Stock Exchange from the London Stock Exchange on Friday after announcing plans earlier this month due to Brexit and lower volumes of transactions there. It is the first large company to blame its departure on Brexit. Regulations prevent non-EU investors from owning more than 49% of the airlines registered in the bloc. Ryanair previously said the rules made a general migration away from London for EU companies more acute in its case. The airline’s main listing is in Dublin while its US certificates of deposit are traded on New York’s Nasdaq. Ryanair’s chief financial officer, Neil Sorahan, noted during a presentation of the company’s interim results in recent weeks that less than 10 percent of its shares are traded in London. He said Ryanair would seek the advice of shareholders before reporting to the board, which would decide on the decision. Even after taking several steps to limit ownership outside the EU, just over a third of Ryanair’s shares are owned by member states, chief executive Michael OLeary told Bloomberg TV earlier this month. . He then said the carrier should take further steps to bring the total to over 50 percent. It is an inevitable consequence of Brexit, he said. We need to be owned and controlled by the EU, and delisting from London is a relatively small initiative in this strategy. Ryanair’s directors on Friday announced their intention to ask the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel the standard listing of the company’s ordinary shares on the FCA’s official list. He also asked the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of the shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. As reported in our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to seek cancellation of the London listing, the group told investors in a note to Euronext Dublin. He said the move was made because the volume of trading in the shares on the London Stock Exchange did not justify the costs associated with such listing and admission to trading. He further added that the measure was taken in order to consolidate the liquidity of trading on a regulated market for the benefit of all shareholders. The company is required to give at least 20 working days notice of the planned cancellation of the registration. Therefore, it is expected that the cancellation of the London listing will take effect on December 20 at 8 a.m. so that the last day of trading for the Shares on the London Stock Exchange would be December 17. Following the cancellation of the London listing, the company will continue to have a main listing on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin, which offers shareholders the highest level of protection, including compliance with the UK Code of Corporate Governance. ‘business.

