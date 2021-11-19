Stock market: Global stocks rise after Wall St record





BEIJING – Global stocks were mostly higher on Friday after Wall Street hit a record high and the Japanese Cabinet approved a record stimulus package worth nearly half a billion dollars. London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo have advanced. Hong Kong declined. Investors are shifting their focus from corporate earnings to the longer-term outlook for global economies and whether central banks may feel pressure to curb price increases by canceling stimulus faster than expected. Inflation is “currently the main focus of markets,” ThinkMarkets’ Fawad Razaqzada said in a report. Consumer inflation in Japan in October fell to 0.1% a year earlier, from 0.2% the month before, the government said. The country is struggling to raise prices, unlike most economies, after decades of stagnant growth as its population shrinks and ages. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office on Friday approved a 56 trillion yen (US $ 490 billion) public spending program aimed at boosting growth in the world’s third-largest economy. At the start of European trading, the FTSE gained 0.4% to 7,281.94 and the Frankfurt Dax opened 0.2% lower to 16,249.16. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.5% to 7,178.31. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. On Thursday, the S&P gained 0.3% while the Dow lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% to 3,560.37 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5% to 29,745.87. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.1% to 25,049.97. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,971.02 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,396.50. Indian markets have been closed for a public holiday. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok fell while Jakarta won. On Wall Street, two-thirds of S&P 500 companies fell Thursday. Gains at large tech companies and retailers offset losses in other sectors as investors valued the latest company earnings. US stocks have risen since early October as companies reported higher-than-expected profits. S&P 500 companies reported overall earnings growth of 39%. This exceeds previous forecasts in June for growth of 23% for the quarter. Businesses face higher costs for raw materials and supply chain issues. Consumers have so far absorbed the price hikes, but analysts fear they could possibly curb spending if the increases continue. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 35 cents to $ 78.76 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used as a price basis for international oils, gained 30 cents to $ 81.54 a barrel in London. The dollar fell to 114.12 yen from 114.27 yen on Thursday. The euro fell to $ 1.1291 from $ 1.1370.

