Ryanair steps up plans to delist from London Stock Exchange





Ryanair has started to take concrete steps to exit the London Stock Exchange (LSE), which reinforces the importance of its listing in Dublin. its movement has been well reported on the market. The directors of Ryanair Holdings have indicated their intention to ask the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel the listing of the company’s ordinary shares on the official FCA list. The board of directors will also ask the LSE to cancel the admission to trading of the shares on the main market for listed securities of the LSE. In a statement released on the stock exchange on Friday, the airline said it had decided to request the cancellation of the London listing because the volume of trading in shares on the LSE does not justify the costs associated with that listing and on admission to trading, and thus consolidate the liquidity of trading on a regulated market for the benefit of all shareholders. The airline said it was considering delisting as part of its interim results earlier this month. The company is required to give at least 20 working days’ notice of the proposed cancellation of registration. Therefore, it is expected that the cancellation of the London listing will become effective from December 20. Ryanair expects the last day of trading for shares on the LSE to be December 17th. Following the cancellation of the London listing, the company will continue to have a main listing on Euronext Dublin. At the time of the interim results, Neil Sorahan, the airlines’ chief financial officer, said opportunities have never been better for Ryanair, as the aviation industry continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic . The airline saw its losses drop 90% to 48 million in the six months to September 30. The performance was boosted by a 128% increase in the number of passengers to 39.1 million as travel restrictions in Europe eased. Half-year sales amounted to 2.15 billion, up 83% year-on-year from 1.18 billion, according to the group’s interim results. Ancillary revenue spent on extras such as priority boarding and seat selection continued their strong performance, generating over $ 22.50 per passenger.

