Oil drops below $ 80 due to COVID concerns in Europe





LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices fell below $ 79 a barrel on Friday as a further rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow economic recovery as investors also weighed in a potential release of reserves of crude by major economies to cool energy prices. FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo Brent crude was down $ 2.44, or 3%, to $ 78.80 a barrel by 11:10 GMT, its lowest since early October, after hitting a high of $ 82.24, prolonging volatility observed Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery fell $ 2.30, or 2.9%, to $ 76.72 a barrel. The December WTI contract expires on Friday and most trading activity has shifted to the January futures, which was down 2.3% to $ 76.11 per barrel. Both Brent and WTI are set for a fourth week of decline. Austria became the first country in Western Europe to re-impose a full coronavirus lockdown this fall to tackle a new wave of COVID-19 infections in the region that threatens to slow the economic recovery of recent months. Brent has jumped nearly 60% this year as economies recover from the pandemic and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC +, have risen their production only gradually. The (oil) market remains fundamentally strong, but lockdowns are now an obvious risk… if other countries follow Austria’s lead, Craig Erlam, market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. The governments of some of the world’s largest economies were considering releasing oil from their Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs) following a demand by the United States, first reported by Reuters here, for coordinated action to cool prices. Speculation of an outflow in the United States has already lowered oil prices by around $ 4 a barrel in recent weeks and additional supplies of up to 100 million barrels are already expected, oil analysts said. from Goldman Sachs in a note. As a result, he said any release would only provide a short-term solution to a structural deficit. OPEC + has stuck to its policy of gradually increasing oil production even as prices have risen, saying it expects supply to exceed demand in the first months of 2022. Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter

