Asia spot crude market peaks due to possible release of oil reserves

A VLCC tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in the port of Ningbo Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China on May 16, 2017. Photo taken on May 16, 2017. REUTERS / Stringer / File Photo

Atlantic Basin crude more affordable as Brent-Dubai gap narrows

Russian ESPO and Sokol premiums drop from 22-month high

US crude from March is much cheaper than Oman for arrival in February

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19 (Reuters) – The spot crude market in Asia has peaked after hitting near two-year highs this week as a possible release of oil reserves from the world’s major consumers rocked sentiment and weighed on prices, trade sources said.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has called on major oil buyers like China, India and Japan to consider releasing stocks of crude. China has said it is working towards a release of its crude reserves, while Japan and South Korea are considering the United States’ request.

Traders say the possible unprecedented coordinated oil release by major consumers has dampened buyer interest in recent sessions, leading to weakening of major spot price premiums for crudes sold to Asian buyers in the Middle East and Russia.

The offsetting structure of Brent crude futures – where immediate delivery contracts are more expensive than those for later periods – also tightened sharply this week, indicating a reduction in market tension in the near term.

Brent offset narrows after hitting multi-year highs in late October

In addition, Brent’s premium to Dubai quotes has also cooled from the eight-year highs reached earlier this month, and could make Atlantic Basin crude more affordable for Asian buyers.

“The pressure valve was released for Asia with the withdrawal of the EFS,” said a trader from an Asian refiner, referring to the Brent-Dubai spread, also known as the Exchange for Swaps ( EFS).

“Previously there was no alternative supply because arbitration was closed even to India.”

Spot premiums for Middle Eastern crudes have also declined from multi-month highs as more supplies become available.

Brent premium over Dubai quotes shrinks from 2013 high

Buyers from the major Chinese importer recently bought shipments of U.S. crude on March as premiums for Gulf Coast sour quality are 50 cents to $ 1 a barrel lower than Oman crude for arrival in February. , traders said, although volumes were limited.

“Prices have come down, so I guess the threat of a (SPR release) is more effective than actually doing it,” said a senior crude trader in Singapore.

Likewise, spot premiums for light oils – Russian Sokol and ESPO – sold to Asia fell from $ 1 to $ 2 a barrel after hitting their highest level in 22 months earlier this week.

Russian Sokol, ESPO crude premiums tumble after hitting 22-month highs

The decline in ESPO premiums was mainly driven by weak demand from independent Chinese refiners after local authorities stepped up tax investigations, traders said. Read more

“I think it scared refineries in Shandong, so overall it translates into a market downturn,” a second trader said.

Consultancy Energy Aspects said fears of stiff penalties would prompt independent refineries to save more money and become more cautious about sourcing raw materials.

In addition, China is expected to release an additional 10-15 million barrels of crude from its reserves in eastern Zhoushan in its next round of bidding, he added. Read more

“Any oil released from the Chinese SPR must be filled within 90 days,” Energy Aspects analysts said in a note.

“The market should focus on where these countries will find crude oil to fill these reservoirs given how low stocks are.”

In Asia, refining margins also fell from their two-year highs, as profits from the production of distillates such as naphtha, gasoline and diesel corrected after registering sharp increases in the past two years. month.

Asia refining margins drop from 2-year highs

“The initial market strength was increased due to the situation (the energy crunch) in Europe,” said the leading trader.

“Everyone was rampaging over LNG, but renewed COVID-19 fears out there seem to weigh on a bit now. “

“The rug has been pulled out from under everyone. Most buyers should be covered now, and China is nowhere to be found,” he added.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Christian Schmollinger

