Asia spot crude market peaks due to possible release of oil reserves

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com
Register now
Register now
SINGAPORE, Nov. 19 (Reuters) – The spot crude market in Asia has peaked after hitting near two-year highs this week as a possible release of oil reserves from the world’s major consumers rocked sentiment and weighed on prices, trade sources said.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has called on major oil buyers like China, India and Japan to consider releasing stocks of crude. China has said it is working towards a release of its crude reserves, while Japan and South Korea are considering the United States’ request.
Traders say the possible unprecedented coordinated oil release by major consumers has dampened buyer interest in recent sessions, leading to weakening of major spot price premiums for crudes sold to Asian buyers in the Middle East and Russia.
Register now
The offsetting structure of Brent crude futures – where immediate delivery contracts are more expensive than those for later periods – also tightened sharply this week, indicating a reduction in market tension in the near term.
In addition, Brent’s premium to Dubai quotes has also cooled from the eight-year highs reached earlier this month, and could make Atlantic Basin crude more affordable for Asian buyers.
“The pressure valve was released for Asia with the withdrawal of the EFS,” said a trader from an Asian refiner, referring to the Brent-Dubai spread, also known as the Exchange for Swaps ( EFS).
“Previously there was no alternative supply because arbitration was closed even to India.”
Spot premiums for Middle Eastern crudes have also declined from multi-month highs as more supplies become available.
Buyers from the major Chinese importer recently bought shipments of U.S. crude on March as premiums for Gulf Coast sour quality are 50 cents to $ 1 a barrel lower than Oman crude for arrival in February. , traders said, although volumes were limited.
“Prices have come down, so I guess the threat of a (SPR release) is more effective than actually doing it,” said a senior crude trader in Singapore.
Likewise, spot premiums for light oils – Russian Sokol and ESPO – sold to Asia fell from $ 1 to $ 2 a barrel after hitting their highest level in 22 months earlier this week.
The decline in ESPO premiums was mainly driven by weak demand from independent Chinese refiners after local authorities stepped up tax investigations, traders said. Read more
“I think it scared refineries in Shandong, so overall it translates into a market downturn,” a second trader said.
Consultancy Energy Aspects said fears of stiff penalties would prompt independent refineries to save more money and become more cautious about sourcing raw materials.
In addition, China is expected to release an additional 10-15 million barrels of crude from its reserves in eastern Zhoushan in its next round of bidding, he added. Read more
“Any oil released from the Chinese SPR must be filled within 90 days,” Energy Aspects analysts said in a note.
“The market should focus on where these countries will find crude oil to fill these reservoirs given how low stocks are.”
In Asia, refining margins also fell from their two-year highs, as profits from the production of distillates such as naphtha, gasoline and diesel corrected after registering sharp increases in the past two years. month.
“The initial market strength was increased due to the situation (the energy crunch) in Europe,” said the leading trader.
“Everyone was rampaging over LNG, but renewed COVID-19 fears out there seem to weigh on a bit now. “
“The rug has been pulled out from under everyone. Most buyers should be covered now, and China is nowhere to be found,” he added.
Register now
Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Christian Schmollinger
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/asias-spot-crude-market-peaks-possible-oil-reserve-release-2021-11-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]