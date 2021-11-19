delisting from the London Stock Exchange

No recommendation No news or research is a personal recommendation to address. All investments can go down as well as up, so you might get back less than what you invested.

Ryanair intends to withdraw from the London Stock Exchange. The group said the costs associated with listing in London were not justified given the low volume of transactions. Instead, Ryanair will be listed only on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange.

It comes after UK holders were banned from buying Ryanair shares on the London Stock Exchange for a few months.

Shares fell 2.6% after the announcement.

Our point of view

It’s easy to get carried away by the news of Ryanair’s withdrawal from its stock from the London Stock Exchange. But the reality is very little changing, and it is important to understand the current investment case.

The loss forecast for this fiscal year has rocked Ryanair investors, confirming that the recovery from the pandemic will likely take longer than expected. With much uncertainty over the shape of the economic recovery, the eventual bill for the pandemic could be even higher than feared. However, there are signs that Ryanair will emerge from the pandemic stronger than it has been.

New, more efficient aircraft have the potential to bolster Ryanair’s competitive advantage over pricing in the post-pandemic world – and with carbon taxes likely to rise in the years to come, which could be crucial. At the same time, new routes and fierce negotiations with airports could further reduce the group’s cost base for years to come while strengthening its potential market. A balance sheet that improves each quarter also eases the pressure on the group, giving it options even in a more difficult environment.

However, there are some short-term challenges.

Capacity is gradually increasing as vaccines make travel to Europe more accessible. But passenger numbers are still far below pre-Covid levels – especially in the UK. Ryanair has had to keep ticket prices low to keep customers despite the rising costs – like airport handling, fuel and wages – needed to get more planes off the ground. Instead, it relies heavily on sales of little extras – like reserved seating – to keep revenue numbers healthy.

The risks of this strategy cannot be understated, but the rewards could be substantial if the recovery continues as planned. Ryanair has always operated on a volume-based approach, which gives the group the power to negotiate new routes and enter hard-to-reach airports. This strategy could be even more successful as travel grows and governments demand revenue from tourism.

Ultimately, Ryanair and the industry as a whole will remain under pressure as long as travel restrictions are in place. Ryanair was one of the early players in the recovery, gaining market share, and that could be cause for optimism in the long term. It’s just a shame that the property rules prohibit UK investors from buying shares.

Ryanair key figures Price / book ratio: 3.95

10-year average price / book ratio: 3.22

Potential dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are from Refinitiv. Remember that returns are variable and are not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind that the key figures shouldn’t be considered in isolation – it’s important to understand the big picture.

Half-year results (November 1, 2021)

Ryanair achieved first-half revenue of € 2.2 billion, up 83% year-on-year as passenger numbers more than doubled. Despite good cost control, the group remains in deficit, with losses falling from € 411 million a year ago to € 48 million over the half-year.

The ban on UK nationals buying Ryanair shares remains in place. In view of the reduced trading of Ryanair shares in London, the board is considering removing Ryanair shares from the London Stock Exchange.

While conditions remain very uncertain, the group now expects a full-year loss of between 100 and 200 million euros.

The number of Ryanair passengers rose from 17.1 million last year to 39.1 million in the first half of 2021. The load factor, which measures the level of filling of planes, fell from 72% to 79%. However, the average price per passenger dropped 30% to 33 € as the group needed to stimulate demand.

Ryanair’s recovery in revenues reflects particularly strong growth in ancillary revenues, up 128.7% year-on-year, with passengers increasingly opting for priority boarding and reserved seats. Geographically, the performance was strongest in Italy and Spain, where revenue increased 102.8% and 91.7% respectively, but lagged behind in the UK, which did not grew only 21.3% year over year.

Operating expenses increased 63% to 2.2 billion euros, reflecting the increase in activity as aircraft, airport and handling, route charges and fuel all increased. Slower cost growth coupled with a higher load factor means that the average cost per passenger (excluding fuel) has increased to € 38. The group expects further improvements over the next year.

The group continues to expand its network, with 560 new routes and 14 new bases announced for this winter and next summer. This is in addition to extensions of existing agreements, negotiations to reduce costs and the introduction of recovery incentives. In June, Ryanair took delivery of its first B737-8200 “Gamechanger”, 65 of which should be operational by next summer. These planes carry 4% more seats and consume 16% less fuel while reducing noise pollution. As a result, they are both more cost effective and more environmentally friendly to use.

Ryanair reported available cash in the half of € 728.1, up from € 1.3 billion last year. This mainly reflects the improvement in working capital as payment terms with suppliers have improved. The airline announced a net debt of 1.5 billion euros, against 2.3 billion euros at the start of the year.

