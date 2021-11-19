Opinion: Beijing Stock Exchange Expected to Attract Companies from China and Abroad

The eagerly awaited Beijing Stock Exchange (ESB) which started trading on Monday is expected to play a pivotal role in serving China’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improving its capital market on several levels, and deepening the reform of the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), a trading platform for China. OTC shares also known as New Third Council.

Focus on SMEs

The ESB was created by integrating the selected level of NEEQ which is supposed to consist of high quality companies characterized by good profitability or strong innovation capabilities and designed to integrate with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Its functional role will distinguish it from the other two. The motherboards of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges mainly serve large and medium-sized enterprises; the ChiNext board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) focuses on innovative growth-type companies and startups; and the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s (SSE) STAR market targets innovative technology companies. On the other hand, the ESB aims to establish a major platform at the service of SMEs.

In terms of the listing threshold, the ESB sets a minimum requirement of only 200 million yuan ($ 31.28 million) in market value, lower than that of the board of directors of ChiNext and the STAR market. The BSE was created to serve older, smaller, and emerging businesses, in tiered competition with other boards.

BSE 81 top listed companies demonstrate its positioning, by favoring growth SMEs focused on innovation. Among these companies, manufacturing and information technology companies account for 70% and 16% respectively, in line with the political orientation of the country. For the 75 companies that disclosed their financial performance, the average third-quarter net profit ratio was 14.3%, and the average year-over-year net profit increase was 27.8%, showing promising growth.

Great importance

First, the creation of the ESB reflects the degree of support of policy makers for specialized, sophisticated, distinctive and innovative enterprises. In addition to alleviating financing difficulties and expenses for SMEs, the BSE will help them establish a comprehensive corporate governance framework and a standard tax system from the early stages of their development.

Second, the BSE requires that newly listed companies come out of the NEEQ, which will help the NEEQ to attract more high-quality SMEs, thus increasing the attractiveness of boards. In 2013, China launched the NEEQ, which served a total of around 10,000 companies. However, due to its high investment threshold, companies find it difficult to obtain financing. Consequently, the NEEQ now faces a decrease in the number of companies and a lack of market liquidity. The threshold and cost for transferring companies listed on NEEQ to SSE or SZSE have both been relatively high, with the transfer amounting to delisting and then re-listing.

Third, BSE will open more exit channels for equity investments. Innovative science and technology SMEs may have only a few fixed assets, which are largely outstripped by human capital. In addition, they need long periods of time and a lot of research and development (R&D) funds. The indirect financing system dominated by banks is struggling to meet their financing needs. BSE increases the chances of listing for SMEs and creates new exit channels for leading private equity and venture capital firms.

Fourth, BSE will help change China’s financial development paradigm. In the future, China’s three national stock exchanges, ESB, SSE, and SZSE, will serve companies from different industries, regions and stages of development.

Fifth, looking to the future, BSE should absorb conceptual stocks returned to China. Following pressure from the United States on Chinese concept values, more and more Chinese companies listed in the United States will choose to return to China. For unlisted red chip companies and Chinese companies listed on the US OTC market, the current market value thresholds of STAR Market and ChiNext’s board of directors are between 5 and 10 billion yuan. Once BSE and NEEQ have firmly established themselves and gained momentum in their roles, it is possible that their market value threshold will be lowered appropriately to embrace the ebb of excellent red chip companies.

Read more

Four things to know about the new Beijing Stock Exchange for small businesses

Opportunities and Risks

Significantly steer the activity of NEEQ

The NEEQ’s average monthly trade volume was only 11.9 billion yuan in the first eight months of the year, rising to 34.7 billion yuan in the following two months, contributions from the level selected being the primary driver. Companies previously traded in the selected tier are now listed on the ESB.

Little diversion from other exchanges

The first batch of 81 BSE-listed companies raised a total of 17.86 billion yuan through the sale of shares, a small figure compared to the average daily turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. ‘about 1 trillion yuan. The short-term diversionary effect is expected to be low.

Many opportunities in the future

ESB is positioned to support specialized, sophisticated, distinctive and innovative companies, hidden champions and SMEs, serving older, smaller and emerging businesses. Despite their initial small size, these companies have a lot of room for growth.

The benefits come with the risks

The sustainability of profits for companies listed on the ESB remains to be seen. Investors must have a strong tolerance for risk and a capacity for professional selection. Blind speculation is discouraged.

System design

ESB implements an enterprise system

There are two common forms of organization of scholarships, i.e. the membership or company system. Which of the two is chosen depends on whether the stock market is motivated by profit. The SSE and SZSE operate the membership system, which is made up of membership units, such as securities companies. These are essentially self-managed organizations started by members. On the other hand, BSE adopts the enterprise system, which can effectively encourage listed companies and provide more services to them, and BSE itself can even be listed in the market.

Globally, major stock exchanges compete for high quality IPO applicants. As a result, many famous stock exchanges have transformed to implement the corporate system, for example the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Flexible registration standards

According to ESB’s listing rules, a candidate’s minimum market value is 200 million yuan, considerably lower than that of STAR Market and ChiNext’s board of directors, set at 1 billion yuan.

The ESB registration standard is in line with that of the now defunct selection level. A rating standard must be chosen from among the following four standards with the overall criterion of market value + finance: market value + net income + weighted return on equity, market value + turnover + turnover growth business + cash flow, market value + turnover + R&D share, and market value + investment in R&D.

These four standards are all very inclusive. The first two standards focus on high quality companies that have good profitability and outstanding financial performance. To accurately support SMEs, BSE has a lower requirement on market value. The other two standards value R&D data, with the clear aim of maintaining the independent innovation capacity of SMEs.

The ESB operates a registration-based IPO system with review by the ESB and registration through the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The system focuses on whether a company’s information disclosure is in place. As for the exam duration, the ESB has a two-month exam period, which is one month less than that of the ChiNext board and the STAR Market. In theory, it only takes six to eight months from application to ESB registration.

30% daily price fluctuation limit

The ESB uses the trading system of the selected level. Unlike the STAR Market and ChiNext Council which have no price fluctuation limit for the first five days and a 20% limit for the following days, the BSE has no limit on the price fluctuation of new shares on the first day but a limit of 30% from the next day. The price fluctuation range is wider than that of STAR Market and ChiNext, in order to make transactions more flexible.

This article was written by a research team led by senior economist Ren Zeping. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Contact editor Heather Mowbray ([email protected])

To download our app for getting late-breaking alerts and reading news on the go.

To have our free weekly newsletter must read.