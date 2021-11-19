Explained: How Paytms’ Weak Stock Market Debut Impacted Investors





The public debut of One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytms, proved to be a big disappointment for investors on Thursday. Hopes were high given that this was the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Indian history at Rs 18,300 crore, but the high-profile market debut turned into a disaster. The company’s shares fell nearly 28%, hitting the bottom circuit, amid criticism of the company’s expensive valuation of shares and lack of profits. The low listing was a blow to Paytm investors who lost a huge amount of money on paper. As of Thursday’s close, Paytms’ plunge wiped out Rs 38,000 crore from the total market cap. Read | Paytm Shares Reach Nearly 28% On Listing Day: Everything You Need To Know The Paytms share opened at a 9% discount on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), from the issue price of Rs 2,150. The situation worsened during the intraday trading session, the stock plunged nearly 28% at the close. It was one of the most recent IPOs. Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha Broking Limited, told Bloomberg that the euphoria around IPOs in India was supported by the rise in shares, adding that people were getting carried away. For Paytm, the track to their profitability is too long and does not justify far-fetched prices, he added. However, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma remains optimistic about the future despite the low listing. Suggesting that the crisis is not an indicator of the value of the business, he said the business is here for the long haul. Explained: Why Paytms Mega IPO Received Low Response From Big Investors While weak IPOs aren’t always indicators of long-term stock performance, the concern in Paytms’ case is profitability. The company has not made a profit in all of its years of operation. In addition, Paytms’ business model has also faced some expert questions as it faces significant challenges from competitors like Google Pay, PhonePe, and others. View | An infographic on India today: the IPO of Paytm LOW BEGINNING PAYTMS SHADOWS THE IPO MARKET Analysts fear that Paytms’ weak start will impact future IPOs, especially startups. The massive drop in Paytms shares indicates changing market conditions and greater investor concern over IPO valuations. Experts believe that future tech IPOs may face some pessimism due to Paytms’ lukewarm debut on Dalal Street. However, most of the other new era tech companies that went public before Paytm have done well, including Zomato, Policybazaar, Nykaa, and more. So, it remains to be seen whether Paytms’ low listing has a domino effect on upcoming IPOs of new-age startups. Read also | Paytm shares plunge 25% after D-Street debut: 3 main reasons for low listing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/business/story/explained-how-paytm-s-weak-stock-market-debut-impacted-investors-1878665-2021-11-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

