Sweetgreen Reaches $ 6 Billion Valuation On Its Stock Exchange Debut





Sweetgreen’s public debut on Thursday exceeded expectations after raising $ 364 million during its IPO. The 140-unit fast casual initially said it would offer 12.5 million shares in a price range of $ 23 to $ 25, but that grew to 13 million shares and an IPO price in $ 28 purse. Sweetgreen then opened on the New York Stock Exchange at $ 52 per share and peaked at $ 56 per share, valuing the company at around $ 6 billion. The stock closed at $ 49.50 on Thursday, 76% above the chain’s IPO price. Founders Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, said there was a “powerful shift” among consumers in which they are increasingly interested in knowing where their food comes from and what impact it is having on the market. ‘environment. The chain claims to be at the intersection of this movement. “Over the years, fast food has become synonymous with bad food,” the founders said in a letter. “We believe this represents a huge opportunity to build a transformative business. “ The chain appears to have done so after starting out at a 560-square-foot restaurant in Washington, DC, 14 years ago. Sweetgreen operated 29 stores at the end of 2014, but has grown to 119 in six years. Now seated at 140, the healthy brand wants to double its footprint over the next three to five years through new and existing markets, more digital capacity in restaurants, and new formats, such as drive-thru and pickup. uniquely. Two years ago, Sweetgreen posted an AUV of $ 3 million and same-store sales increase of 15% year-over-year. But the pandemic took a heavy toll on business in 2020, with the AUV falling to $ 2.2 million and prices falling 26% from 2019. Additionally, the channel revealed in October 2020 that ‘it had cut 20% of its workforce after creating a two-year roadmap that envisioned growth in new markets, reducing the complexity of menus and operations, investing in store leadership and improving the digital activity. Throughout 2021, business has improved, with AUV reaching $ 2.5 million and compounding up 21%. September, after losing $ 142 million in 2020. Sweetgreen noted that it has suffered significant losses since its inception and is expected to continue as it grows its business, opens more restaurants and invests in technology . Digital sales mix 68% after accounting for 50% before COVID. Sweetgreen continues to invest heavily in premises, most notably through its recent purchase of Spyce, a Boston-based fast casual that uses a robotic kitchen to fulfill orders. The chain is figuring out where to introduce automated technology, which prepares meals in three minutes or less. Sweetgreen said he intended to use the proceeds of the IPO for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital spending and development. of technology acquired through Spyce. Fast casual is one of seven restaurants to announce an IPO this year. Others include Krispy Kreme, Dutch Bros Coffee, Portillo’s,First watch, the Panera brands and Cho’s fire.

