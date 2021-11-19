The cost of Thanksgiving dinner increases with inflation on the menu

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com
CHICAGO, Nov. 19 (Reuters) – Thanksgiving dinner will cost U.S. consumers 14% more on average this year, the biggest annual increase in 31 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation said, although shoppers can still find deals in grocery stores.
Rising food and gas prices are choking U.S. consumers as the pandemic scolds global supply chains and the economic drag from the summer wave of COVID-19 infections wears off.
The Farm Bureau, which represents American farmers and the entire agriculture industry, highlighted inflation and supply chain disruptions for bringing the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people to 53 , $ 31, up from $ 46.90 in 10 years in 2020. Cost is based on Farm Bureau buyers who have checked store prices for turkey, cranberries, buns and other staples. from October 26 to November 8.
“The cranberry sauce, the stuffing, all of those traditional things have gone up,” said Sherry Hooker, a 69-year-old retiree shopping at the Jewel-Osco store in Chicago, Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to forecast consumer demand, adding to the high prices, the Farm Bureau said. Average turkey prices, the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving dinners, are up 24% from 2020 to around $ 1.50 a pound, the Farm Bureau said.
Without the turkey, the price of the overall meal is up 6.6%. This corresponds to the 6.2% increase in the consumer price index in the United States in October, when the index experienced its largest annual increase since November 1990, although it was slightly above the 5.4% year-over-year increase for the Ministry of Labor measure. the cost of food consumed in the home. Read more
Adjusted for inflation, Thanksgiving costs are up for the first time since 2015 and 7% higher than last year, according to Farm Bureau data.
In Chicago, Cinda Shaver, 62, said she now spent at least $ 120 a week shopping for two at the Aldi discount supermarket, up from $ 90 previously for the same items.
However, cooks can still find deals as the holidays approach.
Reuters visits to two grocery stores on Thursday showed prices to vary widely. The same basket of items verified by the Farm Bureau was only $ 40.01 at a Big Y store in Newtown, Connecticut, including frozen turkey at 99 cents a pound.
At Jewel-Osco in Chicago, generic brand frozen turkeys were on sale for as low as 49 cents a pound.
Farm Bureau said its buyers checked prices about two weeks before most supermarket chains started offering frozen whole turkeys at lower prices. The average selling price per pound of frozen whole turkeys was $ 1.07 from Nov. 5 to 11, and fell 18% to 88 cents from Nov. 12 to 18, the Farm Bureau said.
“The good news is that the best turkey farmers in the country are convinced that anyone who wants a bird for their Thanksgiving dinner will be able to get one, and a big one will only cost a dollar more than last year,” US Secretary of Agriculture Tom said. Vilsack said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thanksgiving staple food prices are up about 5% from last year, based on government data. He tracked the prices of a 12-pound turkey, sweet potatoes, red potatoes, cranberries, and a gallon of milk.
Hooker, for his part, won’t be cutting back on his Thanksgiving feast because of the high prices. Instead, she said she would “take the ball in her hand and have a tradition.”
“It’s once a year,” she said.
Reporting by Tom Polansek and Christopher Walljasper in Chicago and Daniel Burns in Newtown, Connecticut; edited by Diane Craft
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
