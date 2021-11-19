Local business owners react to high turkey prices ahead of Thanksgiving





(WGHP) – Many people are heading to the store to get the supplies for their Thanksgiving feast this weekend. Like almost everything else in the store, you might notice higher prices or limited inventory for your Thanksgiving treats, even the turkey! The Butterball CEO said smaller turkeys may be harder to find this year than they have been in the past. Jessica Evans of Evans Family Farm believes this is due to labor shortages that have affected almost every industry since the pandemic. The Evans family has had turkeys for the past four seasons, and Jessica says the demand for smaller birds has increased. “People organize smaller gatherings. People don’t travel that much, ”Evans said, adding that their target market of 10 to 15 pound birds has led them to harvest their turkeys a bit earlier. The demand is there, and if you’re willing to go locally, the supply is there too. “We are seeing grocery store prices go up, shopping at your local farm won’t be much different from what you see in stores,” Evans said. For some business owners, turkey isn’t just a vacation activity, it’s a year-round livelihood. So are Alex and Kassinda White from Sweet’s Turkey BBQ in Greensboro. “Our main supplier, the prices are very high. So in order for us to keep our prices comparable, we have to go look for different areas, different prices where there are sales or where I have a relationship with another manager in another store so that we can get a good deal and keep our prices are comparable to our customers, ”said Alex White. These business owners say that if you pay more, anyway, you might as well buy it locally. “By shopping locally, you won’t see a huge price difference compared to what you might have done in previous years as prices go up for supplying groceries. And a lot of local, direct buying from a farmer goes to support your farmer, which is a huge need for local farms to be able to move and rotate so they don’t go out, ”said Jessica Evans. Prices are higher at all levels of the supply chain, but whites say customers understand these issues. “They are definitely understanding because they are consumers just like us. Everyone knows that at the gas station, at the grocery store, the cost of things goes up and we are no different, ”said Kassinda. North Carolina is the second largest producer of turkeys in the country.



