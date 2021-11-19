Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday 19 November
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow Futures Sinking Amid Concerns Over Covid Cases In Europe
Markets were higher after new figures from the Ministry of Labor showed non-farm workforces increased by 531,000 for the month of October.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Dow futures have fallen more than 200 points as concern grows over European Covid outbreaks. Austria announced on Friday morning that it would revert to a full national lockdown due to a resurgence of cases. Futures on the Nasdaq were slightly higher, however, supported by a generally bullish pre-market for tech stocks. Shares of Intuit climbed more than 13% in pre-market on Friday, the morning after software company TurboTax topped its estimate with quarterly profits and raised its revenue forecast for the entire year. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed on Thursday at record highs and followed positive weeks. The Dow Jones fell, now more than 1.5% from its closing high on November 8. The 30 stock average was on track for a negative week.
2. Austria reimposes full lockdown and makes vaccines mandatory
Police officers monitor compliance with containment in Innsbruck on the first day of national containment for people not yet vaccinated against Covid-19.
Jan Hetfleisch | Getty Images
Austria’s fourth national lockdown against Covid will start on Monday and will initially last 10 days. Unvaccinated people in the country are already prohibited from leaving their homes for non-essential purposes. From February 1, Austria will make vaccinations compulsory. Covid cases are increasing across Europe as the pandemic sweeps across the region, prompting many governments to step up mitigation measures. Germany said Thursday that unvaccinated people in areas with high hospitalization would be banned from certain places. The Netherlands introduced a partial lockdown.
3. FDA clears booster shots of Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccine for all US adults
Vials containing labels of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine can be seen in this illustrative photo taken on March 19, 2021.
Given Ruvic | Reuters
The Food and Drug Administration has has cleared booster injections from Moderna and Pfizer for use by all persons 18 years of age and over in the United States, another key step towards widespread availability. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to authorize the distribution of additional doses. The CDC’s independent panel of vaccine experts are scheduled to meet on Friday. The Pfizer recall, like Moderna’s extra shot, was previously cleared for the elderly and those at high risk. People 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine were already eligible for a booster.
4. Biden’s social and climate spending plan set for a House vote
The United States Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The House headed for a vote on President Joe Biden’s social safety net and climate plan on Friday morning after a key analysis said it would increase budget deficits only slightly over a decade. Democrats were considering a vote on Thursday, but it was postponed as Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy gave a marathon speech that lasted more than eight hours, breaking the modern record set in 2018 by the leader of the the minority in the House, Nancy Pelosi.
5. Sierra Space’s valuation skyrockets as it builds space plane, space station
Sierra Space, a unit of the private aerospace entrepreneur Sierra Nevada Corporation, rraised $ 1.4 billion in new capital at a valuation of $ 4.5 billion. The financing from General Atlantic, Coatue, Moore Strategic Ventures, BlackRock and AE Industrial Partners represents the first outside investment in Sierra Space since the subsidiary in April. Sierra Space has two major projects in development: the Dream Chaser space plane and the Orbital Reef space station, the latter of which it built in partnership with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
