Ryanair to withdraw from London Stock Exchange following Brexit
Ryanair has confirmed that it will withdraw from the London Stock Exchange, due to high costs and low trading volume.
The low cost airline has said Brexit is a major factor in its decision, which will take effect when negotiations close on December 17.
From that moment, it will be listed only on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange. Ryanair currently has dual list status.
When publishing its results in early November, the group indicated the movement before confirming it on Friday.
As reported in our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request cancellation of the London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the related costs. to this listing and admission to trading, and in order to consolidate the liquidity of trading on a regulated market for the benefit of all shareholders, the company said.
In September, the low-cost airline began the process of selling around a million shares bought by third-country nationals since January 1 due to company rules and Brexit.
These had been bought by mainly British investors.
The airline has banned third-country nationals from taking a stake in the company since 2002.
The migration out of the LSE is consistent with a general trend of trading in shares of EU companies after Brexit and is, potentially, more acute for Ryanair due to the long-standing ban on non-EU citizens to buy Ryanair’s common stock being extended to British nationals after Brexit, Ryanair said in early November.
It announced its first quarterly profit since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but warned it was on track for an annual loss of up to $ 200 million ($ 231.4 million).
The company reported second quarter net profit of $ 225 million, which closed its first quarterly profit for the last three months of 2019 on September 30.
Reacting to the carriers’ announcement on Friday, AJ Bell’s investment director Russ Mold said the move would likely be seen as a Brexit loss for the UK.
He said Ryanair, led by Irish businessman Michael OLeary, was desperate for majority EU ownership to facilitate flights to and from airports in member states after Brexit.
For a company that is particularly focused on costs, it looks like the expense of maintaining a list in the UK is no longer piling up, given the drop in transaction volumes and Ryanair is therefore planning a pre-Christmas getaway, Mr. Mold said.
Mr Mold compared Ryanair’s decision to the announcement this week by oil company Shell that it is moving its UK headquarters from the Netherlands.
While Shell’s decision to pivot to London was seen as a Brexit victory, it should be characterized as a Brexit loss in some quarters, after restrictions were introduced on UK investors buying its shares early in the year. year.
Ryanair is desperate to become majority EU-owned in order to retain full license and flight rights in the bloc after the UK leaves the EU.
Ryanair chief executive Mr OLeary has openly criticized travel restrictions and the UK government’s Covid leave program, accusing ministers of not doing enough to help the airline industry.
Updated: November 19, 2021 11:20
