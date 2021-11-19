Business
Amazon credit cards offering $ 200 welcome bonus, 10% off select products
Until November 30, new and existing Amazon credit card holders will be eligible for additional processing.
If you want to sign up for an Amazon credit card, you will earn an increased welcome bonus of an Amazon gift card of $ 100 or $ 200 immediately upon approval. Plus, new and existing cardholders can enjoy a 10% cash back in rewards on qualifying gift purchases.
To select highlights what you need to know about the offer, each Amazon credit card details, and purchases eligible for 10% cash back in rewards.
High welcome offer and bonus rewards from Amazon Cards
Amazon currently offers two unsecured rewards credit cards: the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature card.
The first option requires cardholders to have an Amazon Prime account, while the second does not. However, each card offers perks like cash back rewards on Amazon and Whole Foods, among other perks.
Until November 30, new card applicants will receive the following welcome bonuses upon approval, with no minimum spending requirements:
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Awards
5% Cash Back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% return in restaurants, gas stations and pharmacies; 1% discount on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$ 200 Amazon.com Gift Card after approval
Annual subscription
$ 0 (but Prime membership is required)
Introduction APR
Regular APR
14.24% to 22.24% variable
Balance transfer fees
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
Advantages
- No annual fee
- $ 150 Amazon.com Gift Card after approval, no spend requirement
- 5% discount on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market
- No fees charged on purchases made outside of the United States
The inconvenients
- Primary membership is required
- The 5% discount on groceries only applies to groceries purchased from Amazon.com or Whole Foods Market
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $ 590
- Estimated rewards after 5 years: $ 2,352
Reward totals include points earned from the welcome bonus
Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card
Awards
3% Cash Back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% return in restaurants, gas stations and pharmacies; 1% discount on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$ 100 Amazon.com Gift Card after approval
Annual subscription
Introduction APR
Regular APR
Balance transfer fees
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
Advantages
- No annual fee
- No Prime subscription required
- $ 50 Amazon Gift Card after approval, no spend requirement
- 3% back on Amazon and Whole Foods Market
- No fees charged on purchases made outside of the United States
The inconvenients
- The 3% discount on groceries only applies to groceries purchased from Amazon or Whole Foods Market
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $ 399
- Estimated rewards after 5 years: $ 1,835
Reward totals include points earned from the welcome bonus
In addition, cardholders can take advantage of 10% discount when purchasing items in a variety of categories, including: toys, smart home appliances, computers, home, kitchen, TVs, office products, etc. For example, you can get 10% back on Select Beats headphones, Kindle e-readers, cameras, and more. You can find all eligible products here and you will need to make your purchases by November 30 to earn increased rewards.
At the end of the line
Amazon offers flexibility for holiday shopping, as you can avoid long lines and possibly limited inventory, compared to in-person shopping.
However, before you start shopping for gifts, it’s important to have a budget because you don’t want to start the New Year with credit card debt. There are many resources to help you, including budgeting apps, which help you find an appropriate amount to spend on your loved ones.
Once you’ve set your spending limit, make sure you find and use the best credit card for your needs. Whether it’s a rewards card, 0% introductory APR card, or cash back card, spending on the right card can make a big difference to your personal finances.
By following these two steps, you can shop guilt-free and know that you are earning rewards that benefit you.
