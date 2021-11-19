Here’s what the story says about the stock market performance during Thanksgiving week





Will it be gobble, gobble up for American stock investors during Thanksgiving week or overdose on tryptophan? That’s the question some may be asking as Wall Street wraps up the last full week of trading in November and gears up for a holiday period that typically features some of the lowest volumes of the year. U.S. financial markets are closed Thursday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday, and beyond the Thursday close, since 1992, the exchanges have adhered to an abbreviated trading schedule on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will close at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, while the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends a 2 p.m. Eastern time closure for U.S. bond markets. In this context, Thanksgiving has become synonymous with low volume trading, which can sometimes lead to choppy stocks. So how did the market behave in this scenario? Not bad? The folks at Bespoke Investment Group say Thanksgiving week lent itself to a modest gain for stocks dating back to 1945. Researchers say that since that point, the entire Thanksgiving week has gained an average of 60 basis points, or 0.60 percentage points, for the S&P 500 SPX,

-0.14% ,

with the best returns coming on the Wednesday before the holidays and Black Friday, and the only average falling on Monday, the start of the week. Tailor-made investment group



Bespoke, however, indicates that more recently gains have shifted to Mondays of Thanksgiving week, with small declines on Tuesday and rallies on the last two days of the session. The outlook for gains may be encouraging for investors given the prospect of inflation fears and uncertainty over the direction of the Federal Reserve, with President Biden set to decide to extend Jerome Powells’ tenure as chairman from the Fed, which ends in February or to turn to the Fed. Governor Lael Brainard. Markets closed mostly lower on the Friday before Thanksgiving, with the S&P 500 SPX,

-0.14%

recording a gain of 0.4%, the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.40%

posting a weekly gain of 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.75%

closing down for the second week in a row, down 1.4%.

