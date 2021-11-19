CDC Advisory Group Endorses Pfizer and Moderna Boosters for All Adults

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted on Friday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Modernas COVID-19 booster injections to all adults, a decision that streamlines who is eligible for an additional dose.

Friday’s unanimous vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices eliminates the complicated and confusing criteria that had surrounded the recalls, with eligibility limited to certain groups and, initially, to certain vaccines.

Dr Sara Oliver, an epidemic intelligence officer at the CDC, acknowledged the confusion, citing a recent survey that found that 4 in 10 fully vaccinated adults were unsure if they were eligible for a booster.

Dr Nirav Shah, president of the Association of State and Territory Health Officials, highlighted the confusion seen by state health officials.

Not a single state has opposed expanding eligibility, Shah said.

Committee member Dr Oliver Brooks, chief medical officer of Watts HealthCare Corporation in Los Angeles, echoed the need to streamline eligibility.

For me, there’s no safety reason not to, Brooks added.

In a presentation to the committee, Oliver said the CDC concluded that the Pfizers recall was safe and effective. Although Moderna did not provide efficacy data, the drugmaker has shown that a booster increases antibody levels. For both vaccines, she said, the evidence to date of a heart disease called myocarditis is reassuring.

While it’s unclear whether boosters can shut down the transmission, Oliver noted that even a reduction in transmission can be significant, especially as winter and the holidays approach.

The recommendations of the advisory committees make all adults eligible for a booster six months after vaccination with a two-dose mRNA vaccine (from Pfizer or Moderna) or two months after vaccination with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Because people canmix and match their boosters, the recommendation means that a person can receive one of the three boosters, as long as sufficient time has passed since their initial vaccination.

The committee also voted to recommend that people aged 50 and over receive the booster, while people aged 18 to 50 may choose to do so, depending on how they perceive their individual risk. Adults under the age of 50 in long-term care facilities should also receive the booster.

The committee’s recommendation will now go to CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky, whose official approval is usually required before injections can be administered.

However, the panels vote came as states and cities decided to proceed with booster injections ahead of CDC and Food and Drug Administration approval. TheFDA clearedboth companies boosters for all adults Friday morning, but from last week,some states and citieswere already offering the doses on their own.

The Biden administration announced in August its intention to make the boosters available to all adults from the end of September. TheThe FDA rejected Pfizers’ original requestto do this, however, opt instead to limit recalls to the elderly and those at high risk of COVID-19, either due to underlying medical conditions or their occupations.

The Friday advisory panel included presentations from Pfizer and Moderna on their booster shots.

Pfizer presented the results of its clinical trial on approximately 10,000 people who received either a booster or a placebo. All trial participants had received the first set of two-dose vaccinations at least six months earlier. The trial found that the booster was 95% effective against COVID-19 and that the effects of the booster could be seen within a week of receiving the vaccine.

Moderna presented much more limited data, consisting of results that were presented during aprevious meeting of the CDC advisory committee. These results showed that the booster increased antibody levels. The company noted, however, that it was monitoring more than 15,000 people who had received a Moderna recall and that the results for that group were being compiled.

Pfizer and Moderna both said the side effects from the booster doses were broadly similar to those seen after the initial injections, including arm pain, fatigue and muscle pain. One side effect that the two drugmakers found to be more common after the boost from the initial vaccination was swelling of the lymph nodes.

While there were no cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in the Pfizer or Modernas booster trial, CDC’s Dr Tom Shimabakuro said the agency had confirmed 12 out of 25 cases. 9 million people who had received a Pfizer or a Moderna. booster. 38 other cases are under investigation.

Shimabakuro warned that it was still too early to draw conclusions about the risk of myocarditis after the booster, as most people who received a booster dose are older. The risk of myocarditis, although ultimately rare, is higher in men under the age of 30.

This story originally appeared onNBCNews.com.