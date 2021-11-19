Mineros begins trading on Toronto Stock Exchange closes $ 20 million initial public offering in Canada and $ 11.5 million in Colombia

(all amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise specified)

Medellin Colombia, November 19, 2021 / CNW / – Mineros SA (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) (“Minors“or the”Society“), a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin Colombia, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced initial public offering (the “Canadian offer“) in Canada, and its competing public offer oversubscribed in Colombia (the “Colombian offering“). In connection with the Canadian placement, Mineros issued 22,222,223 common shares of the Company (“Ordinary actions“) at the price of $ 0.90 (being CA $ 1.1207) per common share (the “Offer price“) for a total gross product of approximately $ 20 million (being approximately 24.9 million Canadian dollars). Pursuant to the Colombian placement, Mineros issued 12,777,777 common shares at the offer price, including 1,666,666 common shares following the full exercise by the Colombian underwriter of its over-allotment option, for gross proceeds. total of about US $ 11.5 million.

The common shares will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) under the symbol” MSA “. Ordinary shares are also listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange (Scholarship Colombia Where “BVC“) under the symbol” MINEROS: CB “.

“Today is a historic milestone, as Mineros becomes the first Colombian company to have its common shares listed directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Colombian Stock Exchange,” said Andrs Restrepo, President and CEO of Mineros. “With this dual listing, we look forward to working with the Canadian investment community to expand our shareholder base in the North American market. Our company has a long and profitable history of building and operating gold mines. in Latin America, built on the fundamental principle that we operate for the well-being of all. “

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Canadian Offering and the Colombian Offering to repay all of the existing debt incurred in May 2021 as part of the consolidation of a 100% stake in its Red Moon exploration target in Nicaragua, and to pursue its growth strategies.

The Canadian Offering was led by Scotiabank and Sprott Capital Partners LP as Co-Leaders and Associate Bookrunners (together the “”Subscribers“). Mineros has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the”Over-allotment option“) to purchase up to 3,333,334 additional common shares at the offering price for additional gross proceeds of 3,000,000 USD if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Canadian Offering.

The Colombian Offer was authorized by the Superintendence of Finance by Resolution 1292 dated November 4, 2021, and carried out through Corredores Davivienda SA, Comisionista de Bolsa, as an underwriter (the “Colombian underwriter“).

Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP in Canada and DLA Piper Martinez Beltran in Colombia acted as legal counsel to Mineros, and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP acted as legal counsel to the Underwriters.

The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act“) or any state securities law. Consequently, ordinary shares may not be offered or sold in United States unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available and such an offer or sale is made in accordance with applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

ABOUT MINEROS SA

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region.

Mineros’ board of directors and management have extensive experience in mining, business development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long history of maximizing shareholder value and producing strong annual dividends. For nearly 50 years, Mineros has operated with an emphasis on safety and sustainability in all of its operations.

The common shares of Mineros are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MSA” and on the Colombian Stock Exchange under the symbol “MINEROS: CB”.

As part of its listing application, the Company has obtained an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under the policies of the TSX, on the grounds that compliance with these requirements would constitute a violation of the laws. and Colombian regulations that require directors to be elected on the basis of a list of candidates proposed for election according to an electoral quotient system. For more information, please consult the final prospectus of the Company dated November 11, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the future financial prospects of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include information relating to the financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. In particular, information regarding the Company’s expectations regarding results, performance, achievements, outlook or future opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “objectives”, “expect”, ” budgets “,” planned “,” estimates “,” outlook “,” forecasts “,” projects “,” outlook “,” strategy “,” Considers “,” anticipates “,” believes “or variations of these words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results” could “,” could “,” could “,” “maybe t”, or “will” happen. In addition, any statement that refers to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contains forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but rather represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the trading of Common Shares on the TSX, the use of the proceeds and the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions which, although considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable at the date of this press release, are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, the price of gold, currency fluctuations and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s final prospectus dated November 11, 2021 (the “Final prospectus“), available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove to be incorrect, actual results or future events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions mentioned above and the risk factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Final Prospectus should be carefully considered.

Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors currently unknown to the Company or that the Company currently considers insignificant which could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in this forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of its publication. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date of this press release (or the date on which it is otherwise indicated) and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or commitment to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Fiona Childe, Investor Relations, (647) 496-3011, [email protected]; Patricia Ospina, Investor Relations Manager, +57 4 266 57 57, [email protected]