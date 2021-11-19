European drug regulator supports emergency use of Mercks Covid antiviral pill





Top line The European Medicines Agency, the medicines regulatory body of the European Union, has approved emergency use of the Mercks Covid antiviral pill for adults who test positive as it prepares to make a decision on full approval by the end of the year, she said on Friday. Medicinal pill seen with Merck logo.

Highlights The EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use stated in a declaration that the Mercks pill can be used to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not need supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19. The pill, which Merck developed with Ridgeback Therapeutics, should be administered within five days of symptom onset or soon after diagnosis of Covid, and taken twice a day for five days, according to the EMA. noted. Key context Earlier this month, the UK became the first country to allow Merck’s antiviral pill. According to the drug maker, tests have shown that the drug reduces the is at risk of hospitalization or death A half. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is due to meet on November 30 to discuss the drug. FDA does not have set up a meeting to discuss the Pfizers antiviral pill. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> What we don’t know Will vaccinated people be able to take the Mercks antiviral pill in the United States? That’s a question the FDA can answer, said the drugmaker, the New York Times reports. Tangent The US government signed a purchase agreement on Thursday 10 million lessons of the Pfizers Covid pill. The United States also signed two agreements with Merck to purchase a total of 3.1 million treatments of antiviral pills. Further reading European medicines regulator aims to complete approval of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill by end of 2021 (Reuters) United States Reaches $ 5.3 Billion Deal for Pfizers’ Covid Antiviral Pill Boosting Stock of New Coronavirus Treatments (Forbes) Mercks Covid Pill Molnupiravir First Authorized in UK (Forbes) Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

