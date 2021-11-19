Detroit Red Wings Stock Exchange Week Four





After a rocky start to a four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings fell below 0.500 again, currently sitting at 8-9-2 – let’s assess a few players’ performance by revisiting the “stock market” . Upward trend Dylan Larkin After missing a few games for personal reasons, Larkin was electric. Perhaps the best example of the captain’s influence on the team was Tuesday night in Dallas. After Dallas took a 3-0 lead in the second period, the Wings began to fight their way, scoring two goals in the final 11 minutes of the second period. However, Larkin was taken out due to a false positive COVID-19 test and missed the third period. Detroit was visibly drained of energy and couldn’t complete the comeback. Larkin not only brings speed and talent to the team, he also brings combat and courage that can keep Detroit competitive almost every night. Joe veleno With Mitchell Stephens injured and out of the lineup, Veleno is going to have an extended appearance as a fourth-row center. He had a solid game against Vegas on Thursday night, which led to his second goal of the season. Veleno has had a great offseason and preseason and looks hungry to make the list. Buy shares in the young center before it becomes a regular at the squad, which could very well happen in the coming weeks. Downward trend Mitchell stephens Stephens’ actions fall through no fault of his own. He sustained a lower body injury against the Montreal Canadiens and was placed in the injury reserve. It is not known how long he will be out, but his stock is at an all-time low until he returns. The team It’s been a tough week for the Red Wings. When Detroit began their four-game journey out west, they had two games over 0.500, having won four of their last five. After a three-game slippage, the team slipped below 0.500, now 8-9-2 this season. The Wings have been extremely hot and cold this year, winning and losing to pieces. The road trip will be considered a disaster if they fall into the hands of the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Keep stable Moritz Seider Seider is still number two among rookies and he’s still Detroit’s best defenseman. Not much has changed for the young German, so his stock remains in place. Tyler bertuzzi Bertuzzi is still the team’s top scorer and one of the most important pieces, but he was a bit quiet this week (to be fair, it was basically Detroit’s entire offense). So far, his stock is still extremely strong, but it hasn’t fluctuated much during the team’s rough stretch of road.

