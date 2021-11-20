CVS is closing hundreds of stores. Will any Staten Island locations be closed?





STATEN ISLAND – Shoppers are buying more products online and national retailers, grocery stores, convenience stores and inclusive personal care are responding to these habits. CVS Health recently announced that the company will close more than 900 stores over the next three years, refocusing its efforts on digital growth and transforming its stores into destinations offering a range of health services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests. . The news comes as many consumers, still affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), opt for more streamlined services like curbside pickup and telehealth appointments, which have added a level of convenience. to their lives over the past two years. Prescriptions can be filled online, many personal items are available for same-day delivery on sites like Amazon, and retail giants including Target and Walmart have tapped into the personal care market as well. And while CVS has outperformed its competition on Wall Street, this segment of the industry is crowded with other traditional drugstores like Walgreens and Rite-Aid, both of which have numerous locations in the borough. While no details have been provided on which CVS stores will be closed, it is quite possible that Staten Island – home to 20 CVS locations – will be affected. Store closures will begin in the spring of 2022 and the company has announced plans to close around 300 a year. According to CNBC, closures will account for about 9% of CVS’s nearly 10,000 US stores. Seeing that the closures are part of the company’s strategy to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and convenient for consumers, CVS said it will update the rest of its brand by creating new store formats. to generate greater engagement with consumers. Three distinct models will serve as community health destinations: some sites will be dedicated to providing primary care services; others will remain traditional stores that offer prescription services and convenient retail offers; and a third model will develop the chain’s existing HealthHUB concept, which offers products and services designed for daily health and wellness needs. CVS executives said the move was not rushed, that the company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying habits and future health needs for some time and is poised to reduce store density and ensure it has the right types of stores in the right locations. . Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company, said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health. We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our growing digital presence.

