Ryanair abandons London Stock Exchange listing, citing costs





Ryanair on Friday announced its intention to withdraw from the London Stock Exchange next month, saying the volume of trade did not justify the costs of maintaining an additional listing. The Irish airline said on November 1 that it plans to remove the list due to a drop in transaction volumes there, dealing a blow to London’s status as a global financial center after Brexit. The move comes after the voting rights of its UK shareholders were curtailed after Brexit and miner BHP said in August it would scrap its dual-listing structure and make Sydney its main listing. Royal Dutch Shells’ decision on Monday to abandon its dual-share structure and move its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain also renewed attention to double listings, which are often criticized as being both complex and expensive. Ryanair has said the last day of trading for its shares on the LSE will be December 17. Ryanair said it would continue to hold a primary listing on Euronext Dublin and list its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on the US Nasdaq. In 2012, it lowered its listing on the LSE from premium to standard. Ryanair chief executive Michael OLeary said last month that Brexit pushed the company’s European shareholding below 50% as Britain was no longer in the bloc and the European Commission wanted be seen as taking action. Ryanair had said in 2020 that from January 2021 UK nationals, like other third country nationals, would no longer be allowed to acquire its ordinary shares. block after Brexit. Be smart with your money. Get the latest investment information delivered straight to your inbox three times a week with the Globe Investor newsletter. register today.

