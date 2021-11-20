Business
Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company
TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (21,555.03, down 82.51 points.)
Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 54 cents, or 2.16 percent, to $ 24.43 on 11.8 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 63 cents, or 1.95%, to $ 31.67 on 9.1 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 75 cents, or 4.66 percent, to $ 15.34 on seven million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 50.27 on seven million shares.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 4.63 percent, to $ 5.56 on 6.5 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 5.93 percent, to $ 3.81 on six million shares.
Companies in the news:
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down 54 cents to $ 94.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. announced plans to restore service to washed out tracks in southern British Columbia by the middle of the week after torrential rains and mudslides that crippled train traffic. The rail operator says crews are working around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure on CP’s corridor between Vancouver and Kamloops, with about 20 sections of track cleared or repaired so far. The Canadian National Railway Company said it expects repairs to continue “at least until next week.” Since Sunday, lane failures have plagued the movement of goods to and from the country’s largest port in Vancouver, at the same time as distorted global supply chains are causing lingering shortages. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said this week that no rail traffic can currently flow between Vancouver and Kamloops, including on CN lines. However, the Port of Prince Rupert said it was unaffected by the weather event, which saw landslides and flooding sweep sections of the highway and submerge parts of Abbotsford and other cities. CP says it is working with provincial authorities to coordinate the delivery of essential materials, equipment, food and fuel, including efforts to restore flooded highways in conjunction with the Department of Transportation.
Air Canada (TSX: AC). Down 59 cents or 2.4 percent to $ 23.55. Air Canada is withdrawing from new federal relief after borrowing more than $ 1 billion to reimburse customers whose flights were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Friday. Although Ottawa retains a stake in the airline, Air Canada’s exit from the multibillion dollar bailout agreement marks “another compelling sign of our progress” and our cash flow, CEO Michael Rousseau said in a press release. The airline struck a $ 5.9 billion deal with Ottawa in April for an aid package that made loans available to the carrier but also demanded pledges to cap executive pay at $ 1 million and restore service to regional airports. About 58 percent of eligible customers requested repayments, including some that were not covered by the federal loan. The others opted for flight credits, Air Canada said. The back-up plan also allowed the federal government to buy $ 500 million in Air Canada shares for a 6% stake in Canada’s largest airline that Ottawa continues to own.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Down 15 cents to $ 15.41. Canopy Growth Corp. said CFO Mike Lee and Chief Product Officer Rade Kovacevic would be leaving the company at the end of the year. In the meantime, the cannabis company has said the couple will play an advisory role to support the transition. Canopy Growth says it has launched a search for replacements for both jobs. Judy Hong has been appointed interim CFO, while Tara Rozalowsky has been appointed interim product manager. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as Vice President of Investor Relations and Competitive Intelligence, after spending more than 20 years at Goldman Sachs. Rozalowsky was Vice President of Beverages and Edibles at Canopy Growth.
Air Transat (TSX: TRZ). Up to seven cents or 1.4 percent to $ 5.04. Air Transat and WestJet have agreed to cooperate on a codeshare agreement for transatlantic travel. The deal will allow travelers to book flights to Europe involving both airlines on a single ticket with checked baggage. Under the agreement, the WestJet code will be placed on Air Transat flights to certain cities in Europe, while the Air Transat code will be placed on certain WestJet flights in North America. The deal is expected to be implemented early next year, subject to regulatory approvals. The arrangement comes as airlines seek to rebuild after the pandemic devastated the travel industry. Earlier this year, an agreement that would have allowed Air Canada to acquire Air Transat’s parent company, Transat AT, was canceled after the European Commission said it was unwilling to approve the transaction.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 19, 2021.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
