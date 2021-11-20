Credit: Ryanair

Ireland’s LCC Ryanair has confirmed it will withdraw from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on December 20, a move prompted by lower transaction volumes following the UK’s exit from the EU (Brexit). Ryanairs shares will still be traded on Euronext Dublin. The Irish LCC first informed the market that it was …

Ryanair moves forward with delisting from London Stock Exchange is published in Daily aviation, an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) market briefing and is included with your AWIN membership.

Already a member of AWIN or subscribe to Daily aviation through your company? Log in with your existing email and password

Not a member? Find out how to access the market insights and data you need to stay on top of what’s happening in the airline community.