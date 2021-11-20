US Equity Trading Mixed As Rise In COVID-19 Cases Weighs On Economic Recovery Prospects





New York Stock Exchange on November 20, 2018. Xinhua / Wang Ying via Getty Images U.S. stocks traded mixed on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases weigh on the outlook for economic recovery. The S&P 500 slipped after the benchmark index closed on Thursday to a record low, with corporate earnings continuing to impress investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down while the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 edged up. Here’s where the U.S. indices were at 9:30 a.m., open Friday: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Europe, prompting Austria to announce on Friday it will enter full lock by next week and introduce mandatory vaccinations. The news put regional stocks “up to the wall,” strategists at brokerage IG said in a daily note. US stocks have risen steadily as corporate earnings beat Wall Street expectations despite supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. Bond yields that remained low also made stocks more attractive to investors. On Friday, the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell to 1.522% from 1.586% on Thursday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. President Joe Biden’s upcoming announcement of who will lead the Federal Reserve is also on the radar. Biden said he would announce a decision before the Thanksgiving holiday. Outgoing President Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard are considered the two favorites. In cryptocurrencies, the market has lost $ 500 billion since bitcoin hit an all-time high last week as investors took advantage of the recent rally that took it to $ 69,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has fallen about 17% from its high on November 10. Oil prices fell as the coronavirus outbreak in Europe raised concerns about the economic recovery and traders assessed the chances of countries releasing strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.86% to $ 76.75 a barrel. Brent, international oil benchmark, lost 2.68% to $ 79.06 Gold fell 0.4% to $ 1,858.87 an ounce.

