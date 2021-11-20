COVID fears weigh on Dow, S&P 500; Nasdaq hits record





Travel stocks collapse as European COVID cases rise

Home stocks are winning

Apple hits all-time high on Black Friday optimism

Intuit increases its hike forecasts

Indices: Dow down 0.47%, S&P up 0.12%, Nasdaq up 0.72% Nov. 19 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones fell and the S&P 500 was stable on Friday as fears of further lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Europe hammered banking, energy and aviation stocks, as the strength of Technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq to a record high. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases has seen Austria present plans for a full lockdown and fears that Germany may follow suit on stock markets around the world. Read more Bank stocks (.SPXBK) fell around 1.7%, following lower Treasury yields as investors grabbed safe haven bonds. Financials (.SPSY) was among the worst performing S&P sectors, down 1.1%. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Carriers including Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.O) and American Airlines (AAL.O), and cruise lines Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.N) and Carnival Corp (CCL.N) have plummeted between 0.9% and 1.8%. Major oil companies fell on falling crude prices amid new concerns over European demand, making the S&P energy sector (.SPNY) the worst performing among its peers with a loss of 3. 7%. “This is a normal time to take risks. And in this case, there is so much liquidity that the market does not go down – only people are taking risks by going to shelters,” said Jay Hatfield, managing director. of Infrastructure Capital. Management in New York. “Right now, COVID-19 is sort of the headline of the day. Every transaction in the market right now is led by COVID. “ Falling yields and demand for safe-haven stocks supported major tech stocks, which in turn pushed up the Nasdaq (.IXIC). Tech stocks are generally sensitive to returns, as investors weigh the future earnings of the sector relative to returns on debt. FAANG stocks, which have largely withstood economic shocks since 2020, rose between 0.3% and 3.9%. Netflix (NFLX.O) won with other home actions. IPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O) hit an all-time high as investors took into account strong Black Friday sales next week. Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O) was up 3.1% in intense trading after posting strong quarterly results on Wednesday night. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX) also hit an all-time high. Read more At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 167.60 points, or 0.47%, to 35,703.35 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 5.66 points, or 0.12%, at 4,710.20. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 115.89 points, or 0.72%, to 16,109.60. The S&P consumer discretionary sector (.SPLRCD) hit an all-time high, after strong retail earnings this week and positive indicators for holiday buying. But inflation fears also persisted in markets after recent comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested price pressures were becoming more widespread. Read more President Joe Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion bill to strengthen the social safety net and tackle climate change was passed by the United States House of Representatives on Friday, sending it to the Senate where negotiations will continue. Read more Among other actions, Intuit Inc (INTU.O) jumped 10.1% as brokerage houses raised their price targets on the income tax software company after exceeding quarterly estimates and increasing prices. forecasts. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) fell 2.9% after the chipmaker forecasted first quarter sales and profits below market estimates on supply chain issues. Read more Falling issues outnumbered advances for a 1.55-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded 39 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 74 new highs and 227 new lows. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/nasdaq-futures-record-high-economic-concerns-drive-tech-demand-2021-11-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos