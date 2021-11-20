Hey, that bull looks familiar





Photo: Nelson Almeida / AFP via Getty Images No one asked Arturo Di Modica to install a three-and-a-half-ton bronze bull in front of the New York Stock Exchange. In the middle of the night of December 15, 1989, the Italian sculptor went ahead and did it himself, hauling the thing to Wall Street on a truck and knocking it down on the cobblestones. He said he was thinking of Charging bull as a gift to people who had lost everything after the Black Monday market fell two years earlier. Instead, he lost his job himself, as he was immediately impounded by the city. It wasn’t until after a small wave of public affection for the coup that he returned to Wall Street, where he quickly became something of a mascot for the exchange. Does it represent the larger world of finance? Or capitalism itself? Whatever Di Modicas’s intention, and whatever his interpretation over the years, the association between a big bronze bull and making a lot of money is so strong that other exchanges have wanted their own cattle. There is a bull that looks a lot like Di Modicas outside of the Mumbai Stock Exchange in India and a real Di Modica was installed in Shanghai in 2016. And since November 16, there is also a golden fiberglass bull in front of the Brazil Stock Exchange in So Paulo. The latter is not a guerrilla affair: it was installed by the stock exchange itself in partnership with the economist turned influencer Paul Spyer. (In Brazil, he is famous for using the expression Go bull or Go, little bull in his stock reports.) Golden bull, (Golden Bull), as this version is known, was not made by Di Modica but by an artist named Rafael Brancatelli, and the purse (which is called B3) declares in a statement that it represents the strength and resilience of the Brazilian people. None of this was done in front of the Di Modicas estate. (The artist died in February at the age of 80.) Jacob Harmer, his longtime dealer, got used to this sort of thing now, although he didn’t seem particularly happy about it. I don’t think it’s very original, they seem to have copied the Arturos bull but with cheap materials, and I don’t think this design looks very aesthetic, he said. (Say whatever you want about the original as a work of art, but it conveys energy, muscle, and movement. The Brazilian looks a bit sleepy.) The violation of Copyright, at least, doesn’t seem to enter the discussion: idea, rather than the piece itself, is what is being reversed here. The problem I have with these recent stunts, Harmer adds, referring to the Fearless girl and Harambe The statues that an asset manager and a social networking startup, respectively, have parked next to the Di Modicas bull is that people are doing it for self-promotion, and they’re trying to do it fast. It’s a cheap copy. (Although he would have to admit that, given the nature of the original move, Di Modica himself was a pretty astute self-promoter.) It might be fishy and derivative, but golden bull is treated in So Paulo in the same way as Charging bull is here. People lined up to take selfies with him and rub their testicles for good luck. And, as happened in the famous Occupy Wall Street poster in which a ballerina sat on the backs of the sniffing creatures, the new bull has already been reused for political messages. Less than a week since its installation, stenciled protesters tax the rich (tax the rich) on their side with black spray paint, and another group stuck to the wheat a white sign reading Fomé, or hunger in Portuguese, on the golden side of the bulls.

