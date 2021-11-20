Elizabeth Holmes speaks out in her criminal fraud trialExBulletin



SAN JOSE, Calif. Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, accused of tricking investors and patients into believing her startup Theranos had developed a blood test device that would reshape healthcare, appeared at the bar on Friday in his criminal fraud trial.

The surprise decision to have Holmes testify so soon came like a bomb and carries considerable risks. Federal prosecutors, who ended their case several months earlier on Friday, have made it clear they are anxious to grill Holmes under oath.

Prosecutors will not have that chance until Monday at the earliest, when the trial resumes. Prosecutors called 29 witnesses to substantiate their claim that Holmes was putting patients ‘lives at risk while fooling investors and clients about Theranos’ technology. Among them was General James Mattis, former US Secretary of Defense and former board member of Theranos.

They also featured internal documents and sometimes salacious texts between Holmes and his former lover, Sunny Bulwani, who also served as the COO of Theranos. Throughout the prosecution case, Holmes sat up straight in her chair, unmoved even when former supporters spoke of their concerns about Theranos.

This combination of compelling testimony and documentary evidence has apparently proven effective in convincing Holmes to tell his side of the story in court. Listening to Friday, ten men and four women were part of the jury that will ultimately decide his fate. If found guilty, Holmes, now 37 and the mother of a recently born son, could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Holmes walked slowly to the rostrum in front of a thrilled courtroom filled with spectators and jurors, all wearing masks. She began her nearly hour-long testimony by recounting her early years as a student at Stanford University and her interest in disease detection, culminating in her decision to drop out of school at 19 and to found the startup later known as Theranos.

As the business took shape, so did his vision. Ultimately, Theranos developed a device called Edison that could search for hundreds of health issues with just a few drops of blood. Existing tests typically each require a vial of blood, making it both slow and inconvenient to perform more than a handful of tests on patients at a time.

Had it performed as promised, the Edison could have revolutionized healthcare by making it easier and cheaper to scan for the first signs of illness and other health issues. Instead, the jurors heard Holmes records bragging to investors about alleged breakthroughs which later turned out to be false.

Witness testimonies and other evidence presented at trial strongly suggest that Holmes distorted alleged deals with big pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and the US military while hiding recurring issues with the Edison.

But Edison’s problems only became public when The Wall Street Journal published first in a explosive article series in October 2015. An audit of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirmed these problems the following year.

By that time, Holmes and Balwani had raised hundreds of millions of dollars from billionaire investors such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the Walton family of Walmart and had made deals with Walgreens and Safeway to perform analysis of blood in their pharmacies. Those investments at one point valued Theranos at $ 9 billion, giving Holmes a fortune of $ 4.5 billion on paper in 2014.

Evidence presented at trial also revealed that Holmes had released financial projections calling for Theranos, a private company, to generate $ 140 million in revenue in 2014 and $ 990 million in revenue in 2015 while making a profit. A copy of Theranos’ 2015 tax return presented as part of evidence at trial showed the company had revenues of less than $ 500,000 that year while reporting cumulative losses of $ 585 million.

Ellen Kreitzberg, a law professor at the University of Santa Clara who attended the trial, said she believed the government had made a strong case.

“There is nothing fancy or sexy about this testimony,” she said. “The witnesses were very careful in their testimony. None of the witnesses seemed to have anger or a grudge against her. And so because of that, they were very powerful witnesses.”

Other witnesses called by the government included two former laboratory directors at Theranos who repeatedly warned Holmes that the blood testing technology was unreliable at all. Prosecutors also interviewed two part-time lab directors, including Balwani’s dermatologist, who spent just a few hours examining Theranos’ blood testing technology in late 2014 and most of 2015. As l ‘Holmes attorneys noted, part-time lab directors were licensed under government regulations.

Other key witnesses included former Pfizer employees, former Safeway CEO Steve Burd, and a litany of investors from Theranos, including a representative from Betsy DeVos’ family investment firm, the former secretary. to President Donald Trump’s Education. The DeVos family ended up investing $ 100 million.