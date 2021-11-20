See their menu or take-out options

Business
Cracker Barrel is known for its comfort food and traditional southern cuisine. They are apparently also known for their Thanksgiving broadcast, as shown by the hashtag #CrackerBarrelThanksgiving.
For those who want a break from the kitchen, Cracker Barrel is an option.
Memories will still be made.
But be aware that on Thanksgiving Day, there will be crowds.
To help with the crowds, Cracker Barrel has a take out special. Here is what they offer:
Cracker Barrel takeout options for Thanksgiving dinner
Cracker Barrel offers two takeout Thanksgiving dinner sizes: oneHot and served feast, which feeds eight to 10 people, or oneFamily dinner, which serves four to six people. The restaurant chain says both options can go from ovens to tables in two hours.
The Heat n ‘Serve Feast is $ 139.99 and includes: two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey sauce, cranberry relish, pecan sweet potato casserole, baby cubs Sweet yeast breads, pumpkin pecan pies and your choice of two country sides.
The family dinner is $ 89.99 and includes: oven roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey sauce, cranberry relish, pecan sweet potato casserole, bread rolls sweet yeast and a choice of side dish.
Black Friday 2021:Amazon sale to start on Thanksgiving with “more deals than ever”
While supplies last, take-out Thanksgiving dinners can be picked up as early as Saturday, November 20, through November 27. Cracker Barrel says its restaurants must be given 24 hours’ notice before pickup.
To place your take out order, visit Cracker Barrel Official Site and find a restaurant near you.
Thanksgiving 2021:Which restaurants in Nashville are open for in-place and take-out on Turkey Day?
Dine on site? Here are Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving hours, the specials
Cracker Barrels across the country will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, according to a press release. For a shorter wait, diners can download the Cracker Barrel app add their name to an online waiting list.
On Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel will be offering in-person dinners, a traditional “Turkey and House Dressing Meal” that will be available when restaurants open.
Other holiday specials include Country-Fried Turkey, a dish made with sliced turkey fillets hand-breaded and country-fried, then topped with roasted cranberry sauce, buttermilk cookies or bread muffins. corn and two sides of your choice.
Do you feel full? :Chef shares tips for reusing Thanksgiving leftovers
Don’t forget dessert, and for Cracker Barrel, that means pie. While supplies last, you can purchase Cinnamon, Pumpkin, Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, or Apple and Pecan Streusel Pies.
