Safe havens rise, oil sinks as investors seek COVID respite





Oil prices slide more than 3%

Fears of foreclosure in Europe push bank stocks down

Nasdaq breaks new record, Dow drops again WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 (Reuters) – The Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC) closed at a new high on Friday, but blue-chip U.S. stocks and oil sank amid new concerns over COVID-19, which has also boosted safe havens like the US dollar. The surge of the tech-rich Nasdaq came as investors worried about renewed lockdowns, after Austria announced new restrictions to deal with the increase in cases and feared Germany do the same. Read more Banks and travel agencies suffered the brunt of the losses as investors worried about the reduction in economic activity if the number of cases increased and moved to safer havens in tech stocks. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now “This is a normal time to take risks. And in this case, there is so much liquidity that the market does not go down – only people are taking risks by going to shelters,” said Jay Hatfield, managing director. of Infrastructure Capital. Management in New York. “Right now, COVID-19 is sort of the headline of the day. Every transaction in the market right now is led by COVID. ” Read more The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended the week down 0.75%, ending its fourth week of decline in five. The S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 0.4% and closed above 16,000 for the first time. The MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks the stocks of 45 countries, fell 0.28%. New concerns over COVID have also helped push oil prices down by more than 3%, after the sector has already grappled with concerns over reduced demand and the potential release of crude reserves to ease. gas prices. Brent crude fell 3.47% to $ 78.42 per barrel, while U.S. crude fell 3.67% to $ 76.11 per barrel. Both benchmarks have fallen for four consecutive weeks for the first time since March 2020. read more SECURITY SEARCH The return of COVID-19 fears has led to a boost in a range of safe shelters. Long-term US Treasury yields plunged on Friday due to increased demand. Benchmark 10-year bonds fell 1.545% for the last time, after falling to 1.515%, the lowest since November 10. read more The dollar surged after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller called for a faster cut in economic support to tighten central bank monetary policy. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida has said separately that it might be appropriate to consider a faster liquidation at the next Fed meeting to set policy in mid-December. Read more The dollar index (.DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.51% to 96.029. The dollar is up about 1% on the week, while the euro hit its lowest level in 16 months. Read more The gains of the dollar came at the expense of gold. Spot gold prices fell 0.62% to $ 1,846.91 an ounce. “Gold prices are down after some hawkish Fed talk of an accelerating dollar reduction,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Pete Schroeder; Additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Yoruk Bahceli and Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Sujata Rao, Toby Chopra, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

