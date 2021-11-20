China’s BioKangtai begins first shipment of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 projectile





A doctor shows vials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in his general practice center, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria on May 13, 2021. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) ‘s COVID-19 vaccine partner in China, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (BioKangtai) (300601.SZ), has started its first vaccine shipment, sending more than four million doses in Indonesia, BioKangtai said Friday. Including the first batch, BioKangtai plans to send more than eight million doses of AstraZeneca made in China, under the KconecaVac brand, to Indonesia this month, said Zhang Qian, general manager of BioKangtai’s international affairs department. , in a video interview with local media. BioKangtai has the right to manufacture the vaccine and the right to sell it in mainland China, Indonesia and Pakistan. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now The coup did not begin clinical trials in China, which AstraZeneca hoped to start last year before applying for local regulatory approval for the coup. Shenzhen-based BioKangtai, which has its own China-approved COVID-19 vaccine, has not said why trials for AstraZeneca’s shot have been delayed. Western companies, including AstraZeneca and BioNTech, have partnered with Chinese companies to bring their vaccines to the country, but China has not authorized the use of any coronavirus vaccines developed and approved overseas. BioKangtai said in February that its factory dedicated to manufacturing the AstraZeneca projectile is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 400 million doses. Its actual production rate remains uncertain. AstraZeneca has already shipped around 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia in October, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Health. The Southeast Asian country also received the vaccine through the global COVAX vaccine sharing program. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto in Jakarta Editing by Mark Potter Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

