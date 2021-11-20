Why is the Dow Jones falling when the S&P and the Nasdaq hit record highs?





The stock market was very mixed on Friday, as investors got two very different pictures of what is happening in the market. If you look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI)You would think Wall Street was down sharply, with the Dow trading 175 points to 35,696 by 12:30 pm ET. However, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) increased by 8 points to 4,712, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) jumped 112 points to 16,106, both in line to set new records if they can maintain their current levels. Investors have used the Dow as a stock market indicator for over a century. However, this benchmark has never been a perfect barometer of the entire market, and today’s activity shows some of its weaknesses in trying to reflect what is happening on Wall Street. 2 stocks, 132 Dow points The typical criticism of the Dow Jones is that it is a price-weighted index. This gives the stocks with the highest market prices proportionately more weight in the movements of the mean than the stocks with the lower stock prices, even though the total market capitalization of the cheapest stocks is actually considerably higher. . This weakness was evident today in the movements of only a few stocks. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is by far the most expensive stock in the Dow Jones, and its decline of not quite 2% caused the stock price to drop by about $ 8.50. Considering the way the Dow is calculated, the health insurer’s decline alone cost the Dow between 57 and 58 points. During this time, Boeing (NYSE: BA) no longer has a share price as high as UnitedHealth, but it suffered a larger drop on Friday. With a drop of about $ 11 per share, Boeing’s drop cost the Dow Jones nearly 75 points. Combine the two actions and the downward pressure rises to about 132 points. Meanwhile, actions like Nike (NYSE: DE) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recorded gains of between 1% and 3%, but their influence on the Dow was minimal due to their much lower stock prices. Old economy and new Even when you put the weaknesses of the Dow Jones aside, another key distinction between the benchmarks also creates disparate performance. One of the main news in the market today involves a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe, raising investors’ concerns about the possible ramifications of a return to lockdowns in some parts of the world. In particular, the stocks of the old economy are taking the brunt of this. Boeing is a good example, but has also taken hits within the energy giant Dow Jones Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and chemical company Dow (NYSE: DOW). An economic downturn would hurt industrial activity, potentially reducing demand for energy products as well as key materials for various production processes. However, this would potentially reinforce greater use of the technology for use in new economy applications like working from home. Nasdaq’s gains were largely fueled by strong gains in semiconductor stocks, with emerging leaders like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micronic Technology (NASDAQ: MU) gain the upper hand over the late Dow member Intelligence (NASDAQ: INTC). Be ready for a showdown These trends have been fighting each other since the start of the pandemic and they will continue to occur in the months to come. In the meantime, when you see the Dow Jones and other benchmarks diverge, a closer look will usually reveal similar dynamics to this.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

