Stocks Usually Ends Lower, But Tech Gains Push Nasdaq Higher

Wall Street closed a week of choppy trading with mostly stocks falling on Friday, although gains from several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to a new high and its first close above 16,000 points.

The S&P 500 Index lost 0.1% per day after hitting an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Despite a checkered week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted weekly gains, while the Dow Jones recorded its second consecutive weekly loss.

Some 66% of S&P 500 companies fell, with financials and energy stocks accounting for much of the decline. These losses have outpaced technological gains and a mix of businesses that depend on consumer spending.

Investors continued to examine earnings from a range of retailers to essentially close the latest round of corporate newsletters. They also focus on the potential risks to the economy and corporate earnings from rising inflation, which has pushed stocks onto a bumpier path after weeks of solid gains.

There is still a wide range of results and perspectives as to whether inflation becomes more entrenched and lasting or will be transient, said Bill Northey, senior director of investments at US Bank Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 lost 6.58 points to 4,697.96. The Dow Jones slipped 268.97 points to 35,601.98, its third consecutive decline. The Nasdaq added 63.73 points to 16,057.44, for its sixth consecutive gain.

Small business stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 Index lost 20.43 points, or 0.9%, to 2,343.16.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.54% from 1.59% Thursday night. Falling bond yields have weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.3%.

US crude oil prices fell 3.7%, leading energy stocks to pull back. Exxon Mobil lost 4.6%.

TurboTax maker Intuit jumped 10.1% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain after raising its earnings guidance for its fiscal year. Software maker Adobe rose 2.6%.

Several businesses that depend on direct consumer spending for goods and services have also increased. Tesla added 3.7% and Nike rose 2.1%.

Moderna climbed 4.9% and Pfizer fell 1.2% after Food and Drug Administration opened coronavirus booster shots of both societies to all adults.

US stocks have mostly risen since early October, with companies reporting much higher summer profits than analysts expected. More than 95% of S&P 500 companies have released their latest quarterly results in recent weeks, posting overall earnings growth of around 40%. This exceeds analysts’ forecasts for 23% growth made in June.

Yet companies face higher raw material costs and supply chain issues that could reduce their future profits. Consumers have so far absorbed the higher prices, but analysts fear they may eventually be able to curb spending if the higher prices persist for too long.

The situation puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to speed up control of its ultra-low interest rate policies in order to fight against rising prices. Bank of America analysts on Friday predicted that the Fed will likely start raising its benchmark interest rate in the second quarter of 2022, two quarters earlier than expected.

Businesses face higher raw material costs and supply chain issues that have reduced their operations. This has raised fears that a wide range of industries will see their growth slow until 2022.

The latest examples include Williams-Sonoma. The kitchenware and home furnishings seller has warned investors that supply chain issues could hurt its inventory until the middle of next year. The title fell 1.5%.

Applied Materials fell 5.5% after reporting weak financial results and disappointing earnings forecasts in part due to supply chain issues.

These (supply chain) issues will likely go away over time, but they might not go away in time for the holiday season, Northey said. This could result in the demand not being met or being postponed until early next year.

Wall Street is also concerned that consumers end up cutting back on spending because of the price hike. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October from a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest rate of inflation since 1990, the Labor Department said.

However, higher prices have yet to derail consumer spending, and retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, according to the Commerce Department. This is the largest month-over-month increase since March.