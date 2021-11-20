CVS does not close its doors – it becomes the company it defined almost 60 years ago





CVS announced its plans to start closing its doors–about 900 locations across the country. While that sounds like a lot, it’s only 10% of the company’s outlets. However, don’t expect the other 90% to be 100% like CVS stores as we know them. Because the big news is less about its closures and more about the future of the pharmaceutical retailer. And that is the accessibility of health services across the country. What CVS is doing is exactly what it intended to do when it launched almost six decades ago in 1963. In the words of company mission, its goal is to “make high quality health and pharmacy services safe, affordable and easy to access”. It’s a crucial reminder to businesses around the world: growth doesn’t mean getting bigger, it means improving. It doesn’t mean getting better at everything, as many are forced to do. But you improve in what matters most: your main offer. Because it is also the main reason why customers choose your business over the alternatives. And in the case of the pharmaceutical retailer, it is health care. Your local CVS won’t necessarily be a place to go when you realize you’re out of milk or to pick up a greeting card – and no matter a late-night destination to grab that 6-pack when no other store in. proximity is always open. But your local CVS will be transformed into “destinations offering a range of health services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests,” according to the company’s press release. In other words, a place to go for everything health related, as you would expect from a pharmacy. However, it had become a business that wore many hats. It serves not only as a drugstore, but also as a convenience store, grocery store, and in some places, even a liquor store. With so many revenue channels, the business could grow in a number of ways. For example, in an expansion drive, it could have functioned to compete more directly with Walmart, which also offers in-store pharmacies. Or he could have gone after e-commerce giant Amazon, which acquired PillPack and entered the pharmaceutical space with its own online pharmacy. But in a wise – and obviously strategic – decision, he chose to expand in terms of depth. In other words, rather than continuing to be jack-of-all-trades, he will focus on being the master of easily accessible health care. And to move forward in this decision which strengthens its mission, it is moving away from the scope of its current offer. After all, cigarettes and scratch tickets aren’t exactly synonymous with health. While it’s entirely possible to be a jack of all trades – and a master of everything – which Elon Musk proves. But he does it as an individual, creating multiple brands, not a single brand entity. So of course CVS could have gone on so to speak, earning its approximate price. $ 269 billion in annual revenue, but he would not live his mission. Nor would it be better serving its customers or preparing for its next century of success. Companies like CVS that stand the test of time with decades in business and billions in profits are not the ones that sit idle. And they are not the ones who are distracted and distracted in the pursuit of their mission. So yes, CVS will close around 900 stores across the country over the next three years, but it’s hardly excluding its customers. In fact, with its new focus and additional health-related services, it may well become America’s first true pharmacy of the 21st century.

