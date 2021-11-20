Elizabeth Holmes speaks out in her criminal trial





Holmes began his testimony Friday afternoon in the San Jose courtroom during the first day of the defense. She is also expected to testify on Monday and Tuesday of next week, the only days the court sits.

Holmes, once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, faces 11 federal fraud charges over allegations she knowingly misled investors, doctors and patients about her company’s blood testing capabilities to take their money. Holmes has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000, plus restitution for each charge.

Whether Holmes would testify was a big question looming over the trial. She attended the trial every day, usually with her mother and occasionally her partner. On Friday, her partner, her mother, and at least one person who appeared to be her friend were in attendance. She was smiling when she spoke and for much of her testimony.

Right off the bat, Holmes’ attorney, Kevin Downey, asked her if she believed Theranos had developed technology capable of performing any blood test. “I did it,” Holmes said.

“We worked for years with teams of scientists and engineers to miniaturize all the technologies in a lab. The bottom line was a formula to run tests on small samples and run that formula,” Holmes said, adding that in 2009 or 2010 the company made a “breakthrough”. Downey then took a step forward to establish the background to the company’s origins, including how she was a chemical engineering student at Stanford University and her first patent application. “I started by talking to my parents and they let me take the money they had saved so I could go to college to work on my patent,” she said. “Then I went to try to raise or borrow money.” “Were you able? His lawyer asked. “I was,” she replied. The original patent was not for blood tests. Rather, she started with the idea of ​​a pill that could be swallowed without any further action needed, she said. Holmes went on to explain the evolution of his idea from a pill to a patch to a benchtop device. “As I started talking to people about what might be useful for a pharmaceutical clinical trial, I learned that people were interested in a benchtop or tabletop device and we started trying to build it,” he said. she declared. She testified that she then built a prototype and started raising funds to make it into a product. She testified that she was introduced to Silicon Valley venture capitalist Don Lucas “by someone who went to college with my father.” “I knew him as someone who was focused on building big, long-term companies,” she said, adding that he had carried out a “very thorough due diligence process”. Holmes said that process included “giving him a lot of information about our patents.” “He asked us to get an audit of our finances,” she said. “He wanted copies of contracts and other information about the company. He wanted to talk to the people we spoke with and with whom we interacted.” He eventually invested and served as Chairman of the Board of Theranos for several years. Holmes’ lawyers have previously said in court documents that she can claim she was the victim of a ten-year abusive relationship with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was the company’s chief operating officer. They said she is “likely to testify herself as to why she believed, relied on and referred to Mr. Balwani”, who is nearly 20 years her senior. The documents dated back to 2020 and were unsealed just before the jury selection trial began in late August. Balwani, according to a court file from his lawyers, “categorically denies” the allegations. Her lawyers also said they plan to call an expert to testify about the psychological, emotional and sexual abuse she suffered from Balwani. A dropout from Stanford University, Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 at the age of 19 with the mission of revolutionizing blood testing. Inspired by its stated fear of needles, the company promised patients the ability to test for conditions such as cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood. Once valued at $ 9 billion, Theranos had partnered with Walgreens and Safeway, as well as a roster of board members and investors. Then it all fell apart. A damning Wall Street Journal investigation in October 2015 questioned the capabilities of the company’s proprietary blood testing machine, Edison, as well as Theranos’ testing methods. Theranos was subsequently sued by investors for fraud and his US blood testing license revoked. The company settled charges of “massive fraud” with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was ultimately disbanded in September 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/19/tech/elizabeth-holmes-trial/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos