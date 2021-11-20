Business
Stocks can enter an optimal period during the Thanksgiving holiday week
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 20, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
If history is any guide, the market should be doing well over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday week.
The S&P 500 was slightly higher last week, supported by positive economic reports, particularly the unexpected 1.7% jump in retail sales in October. There are a number of economic reports in the coming week. The most prominent release is on Wednesday’s personal consumption spending, which includes the Federal Reserve’s most closely watched measure of inflation.
“The last five trading days in November have been traditionally positive, since 1950,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “There is a two-thirds chance that the market will be up the day before Thanksgiving, a 57% chance the day after Thanksgiving, and a 71% chance that it will be up Monday.”
This year, that holiday gathering could depend on whether or not Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell remains in office after his term expires in February. Biden also interviewed Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who is backed by Progressive Democrats.
Strategists expect market volatility around the appointment, especially if it’s Brainard. She is seen as more accommodating than Powell, which means she might be slower to raise interest rates. High levels of inflation have been a concern in the market, and the worry is that Brainard would not be as aggressive in combating it with much needed rate hikes.
“Barring a change at the head of the Fed, I think the market path will continue to be higher as we head into 2022,” said Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments. “Given that Brainard is even more accommodating than Powell, I think markets would recover very quickly (…) markets are unsure if the new Fed chairman could get consensus in the FOMC to implement an effective policy, ”he added.
Schulze said economic dynamics are improving and he expects fourth-quarter gross domestic product to be in double digits after the disappointing rate of 2% of the third trimester. The second reading of third quarter GDP is released on Wednesday.
Over the past week, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index also showed strong and better-than-expected activity in the mid-Atlantic region. “This really confirms the view that despite constraints on the supply side, the recovery is on track after the Covid-related slowdown in the third quarter,” Schulze said. “I think the markets will integrate better earnings as we move into fourth quarter and 2022 earnings.”
But Stovall said the market could take a break before rising, and he expects a choppy time. The S&P 500 gained on average 7.2% between its October low and the end of the year. But in early November, the S&P 500 was up more than 9% from its low and was overbought, he said.
Stovall also said the market could again be concerned about the spread of Covid in Europe and beyond. Due to a high rate of new cases, the Austrian government has announced a three-week lockdown and a vaccination warrant.
Stocks reacted negatively to the Austrian news on Friday, although the tech-rich Nasdaq gained. Stocks were mixed for the week, with the Dow Jones down 1.4% and the Nasdaq up 1.2%, buoyed by gains in tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% for the week, ending at 4,697.
“There is still upside potential. Concern over inflation and now Covid are reasons the overbought condition is subsiding,” he said. Stovall added that the market may move sideways to fall for a while, but is expected to end the year higher. “But right now there is a bit of commotion because of Covid, because of the possible replacement of the Fed chairmanship, the concern about inflation and now and a whole variety of things,” a- he declared.
For investors watching the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, Wells Fargo bond strategists point out that long-term Treasury yields typically fall on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
“Our point is simple and essentially follows the same logic as the movements around Labor Day: risk appetite is low on both the buy and sell side,” they said. But later in the week, starting on Wednesday, the yield tends to increase.
Calendar for the upcoming week
On Monday
Earnings: Zoom Video, Jack in the Box, Agilent, Urban Outfitters
10:00 am Sales of existing homes
Tuesday
Earnings: HP, Dell Technologies, Abercrombie & Fitch, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Gap, VMWare, Cracker Barrel, American Eagle Outfitters, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Pure Storage, AutoDesk, Dollar Tree, JM Smucker
9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI
9.45 a.m. PMI Services
Wednesday
Earnings: Deere
8:30 am First jobless claims
8:30 am Durable goods
8:30 am Real GDP
8:30 am Advanced economic indicators
10:00 am Consumer sentiment
10:00 am Personal income and expenses, PCE deflator
10:00 am Sales of new homes
2:00 p.m. FOMC meeting report
Thursday
thanksgiving holiday
US markets closed
Friday
Closing of the stock exchange at 1 p.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/19/stocks-may-be-entering-an-optimal-period-in-the-thanksgiving-holiday-week.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]